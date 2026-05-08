Before You Buy A Truck, Check Your State Registration Costs First

There are lots of reasons to buy a truck, although getting hold of one is no small task — not because they're uncommon, mind you, but because they can get pricey. The cheapest new pickups will still cost upward of $30,000, and even some old trucks can be quite valuable, too. The sticker price is just the start, though, and you'll also have to account for extras like vehicle tax and registration costs. Unfortunately, depending on where you live and what you paid for your vehicle, they can get rather high.

Trucks are often subject to higher registration costs than other passenger vehicles. These tend to be based on their weight classification and attached state-specific pricing. For instance, in Texas, trucks between 6,001 and 10,000 pounds pay a $54 registration fee. Lighter ones pay $50.75, while fees for those between 10,001 and 80,000 pounds start at $110 and can go up to $840. Meanwhile, New York's passenger vehicle registration fees range from $26 for vehicles under 1,650 pounds to $140 for those weighing 6,951 pounds or more. Mississippi, however, is much cheaper, at $14.00 for first-time registration.

As for sales tax on vehicles, New York state taxes are around 4%, plus city and county rates, while Texas residents pay a flat 6.25% on vehicle purchases. Mississippi taxes are either 3% for trucks over 10,000 pounds used for carrying property, or 5% for those under 10,000 pounds. Thus, it's crucial to look into your state's tax rates, vehicle registration fees, and other up-front costs — like plate and inspection fees — before buying your truck. Otherwise, you may find that your dream truck costs more than you may have budgeted for.