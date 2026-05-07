The Jeep Wave Program Is Dead For 2026 Models – Here's What Owners Get Instead

The "Jeep Wave" refers to two distinct things. The most notable is the wave given to Jeep owners when they recognize each other in traffic. The second is the name given to the Jeep's customer care program. The Jeep Wave customer care program became standard on all Jeep models in 2021. As a customer service program for Jeep owners, it provided personalized support, and maintenance such as oil changes and tire rotations. The program even offered loaner cars while your vehicle was getting maintenance.

Now, that program will only be available for Jeeps purchased between model years 2021 and 2025. According to Jeep's website, 2026 models are no longer part of the program. Replacing the Jeep Wave is the much less creatively named "FlexCare Vehicle Protection Program." The program is serviced by Mopar, the parts division of Jeep's parent company, Stellantis.

From putting rubber ducks on the dashboard to the classic "Jeep wave" the customer service program used to be named after, Jeep thrives on its owner culture. As such, the discontinuation does a bit of a disservice to Jeep fans, given the lack of brand specificity. However, the FlexCare program does actually offer a much wider range of repair and maintenance services, especially if you are willing to pay for more premium versions.