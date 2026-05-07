The Jeep Wave Program Is Dead For 2026 Models – Here's What Owners Get Instead
The "Jeep Wave" refers to two distinct things. The most notable is the wave given to Jeep owners when they recognize each other in traffic. The second is the name given to the Jeep's customer care program. The Jeep Wave customer care program became standard on all Jeep models in 2021. As a customer service program for Jeep owners, it provided personalized support, and maintenance such as oil changes and tire rotations. The program even offered loaner cars while your vehicle was getting maintenance.
Now, that program will only be available for Jeeps purchased between model years 2021 and 2025. According to Jeep's website, 2026 models are no longer part of the program. Replacing the Jeep Wave is the much less creatively named "FlexCare Vehicle Protection Program." The program is serviced by Mopar, the parts division of Jeep's parent company, Stellantis.
From putting rubber ducks on the dashboard to the classic "Jeep wave" the customer service program used to be named after, Jeep thrives on its owner culture. As such, the discontinuation does a bit of a disservice to Jeep fans, given the lack of brand specificity. However, the FlexCare program does actually offer a much wider range of repair and maintenance services, especially if you are willing to pay for more premium versions.
How Jeep's new service works
There are three tiers of service in the new program: Extended Care Premium, Extended Care Plus, and Extended Care. Extended Care Premium covers all mechanical components of your Jeep, including more than 5,000 components, from problems with the memory on your seat controls to issues with door hinges. Extended Care Plus covers over 800 mechanical components of your car, but it only extends to roughly half as many electrical components as the premium version. Lastly, basic Extended Care covers engine, transmission, driveline, steering, and air conditioning.
The pricing is varied and dependent on the vehicle. You can pay a one-time fee to enroll in the program, or finance it over a period of time. If something ends up needing repairs, you will then pay a pre-determined deductible. You can prepay for more frequent items like oil changes as well.
No matter which tier you choose, all of them act like extended warranties for service beyond the warranty that came with your vehicle. They each offer roadside assistance, rental vehicle help, and key fob replacement services, much like the Jeep Wave program did. The new program will help you fix your Jeep if something goes wrong, but the only Jeep Wave you'll get if you have a vehicle from 2026 or newer from now on is from other drivers.