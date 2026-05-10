If You're Going To Steal An Identity, Maybe Don't Buy An Audi

Thirty-three-year-old Alexander Stradwick purchased a used 2017 Audi Q5 and soon found himself surrounded by police officers and K-9s. He's alleged to have purchased the Audi using another man's identity. Stradwick was filling up the Audi when the K-9 officer began checking it out. Meanwhile, officers learned that he was suspected of making purchases at Walmart under another man's name. After Stradwick was transported to the Bannock County Jail, officers found out that the Audi Q5 had been purchased from a local dealership for about $11,000 in cash.

Stradwick is said to have used another man's driver's license and insurance policy to avoid revealing his own identity. Police found the victim in California — he said he never purchased a 2017 Audi Q5. Buying a car is not exactly a low-profile transaction. Even when a vehicle is purchased used and paid for in cash, the sale can still generate dealership records, insurance information, title paperwork, and registration documents. If you're trying to hide behind another person's identity, buying a used Audi isn't a good place to start.

As a result of the investigation that followed, Stradwick is being charged with two counts of grand theft, criminal possession of a bank card, and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl). These are all felonies, leading Stradwick to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on February 4th. Now, he faces up to 43 years in prison and a fine up to $75,000, according to the Idaho State Journal.