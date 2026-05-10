If You're Going To Steal An Identity, Maybe Don't Buy An Audi
Thirty-three-year-old Alexander Stradwick purchased a used 2017 Audi Q5 and soon found himself surrounded by police officers and K-9s. He's alleged to have purchased the Audi using another man's identity. Stradwick was filling up the Audi when the K-9 officer began checking it out. Meanwhile, officers learned that he was suspected of making purchases at Walmart under another man's name. After Stradwick was transported to the Bannock County Jail, officers found out that the Audi Q5 had been purchased from a local dealership for about $11,000 in cash.
Stradwick is said to have used another man's driver's license and insurance policy to avoid revealing his own identity. Police found the victim in California — he said he never purchased a 2017 Audi Q5. Buying a car is not exactly a low-profile transaction. Even when a vehicle is purchased used and paid for in cash, the sale can still generate dealership records, insurance information, title paperwork, and registration documents. If you're trying to hide behind another person's identity, buying a used Audi isn't a good place to start.
As a result of the investigation that followed, Stradwick is being charged with two counts of grand theft, criminal possession of a bank card, and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl). These are all felonies, leading Stradwick to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on February 4th. Now, he faces up to 43 years in prison and a fine up to $75,000, according to the Idaho State Journal.
What do you do if you suspect someone bought a car in your name?
It may seem far-fetched, but it's definitely possible for someone to buy a car in your name. Depending on whether the vehicle is financed or bought with cash, a fraudster may use information such as a name, address, driver's license, insurance details, Social Security number, or other identifying records.
This can be obtained by phishing, buying your info on the dark web, or stealing your driver's license. They will often buy the vehicles through an online dealer, but they can even do this at a physical dealership, especially if, like Stradwick, they are paying in cash. This can result in your credit score being damaged if they skip payments or increased insurance rates if they get in an accident.
If you see any suspicious activity on your credit report, get a call from a dealership, or a collector comes after you, you can take action. Start gathering evidence of your stolen identity and freeze your credit report. You should then file a police report as well as an identity theft report with the Federal Trade Commission. You can protect yourself in the future by limiting the personal information you share online and by monitoring your credit report and credit accounts.