Japan largely demilitarized after World War II, with the only remnants of its military being the Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF). This small military service exists to defend the island's interests, and consists of around 250,000 active personnel in its Naval, Ground, and Air branches. Traditionally, the country's laws prohibited the sale of lethal military assets, but those rules have changed.

On April 21, 2026, Japan relaxed its 80-plus-year-long practice of limiting arms exports, allowing for the sale of lethal weapons to the 17 nations with which it has defense agreements. These include the United States and many allied nations in Europe and Asia. Previously, restrictions only allowed the export of products in five categories: warning, transport, rescue, minesweeping, and surveillance.

As reported by the BBC, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wrote on X that this does not mean that Japan is changing its fundamental principles of peace. She stated that "Under the new system, we will strategically promote equipment transfers while making even more rigorous and cautious judgments on whether transfers are permissible." Japan continues to restrict the sale of any lethal arms to nations involved in a conflict in most cases, which could limit sales to the U.S. due to its ongoing hostilities with Iran. There are still, however, over a dozen potential customers for Japan's decommissioned hardware, with some nations already eyeing several of Japan's decommissioned Navy destroyers.