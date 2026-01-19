China Is Adding To Its Territory With Artificial Islands - Here's How They're Made

China is actively building new artificial islands, which you may have heard about in the news. The reasons are largely strategic and political, as the islands extend China's territory into the mineral-rich and highly contested Paracel and Spratly Island archipelagos. Of course, building islands isn't an easy task, as a great deal of engineering and earth-moving is needed, which can take several years.

Islands form for a variety of reasons. For China, they come about via millions of tons of rock, sand, and concrete. China's so-called "Great Wall of Sand" began in 2013, and after three years, it led to the creation of 3,200 acres of new land, allowing the nation to grow considerably throughout the region. These aren't merely mounds of sand, rock, and concrete piled onto the ocean floor, as they're capable of supporting structures, including airfields. To do this, China locates a suitable submerged reef and then covers it with massive amounts of sand and gravel dredged from the seafloor.

This gives the islands a base, keeping them from washing away. As the islands take shape, the land is reinforced with rocks and concrete, which is how they're able to support the weight of various structures. Essentially, China is performing the same feat as Mother Nature, but instead of rock layers forming over millions of years of geologic time, the nation is managing a similar feat in only a handful of years. The result, as the name implies, is a Great Wall of Sand that reinforces China's claims to the contested territory.