Where Are Vyper Chairs Made And Who Owns The Company?

Shop dwellers are fond of quipping that working in a garage can be back-breaking work. While they may not mean it in the literal sense, it's easy enough to understand how the work could wreak havoc on your back, as it requires regular bending over, under, and sometimes around various parts of a vehicle.

Given that fact, it should go without saying that a durable and functional shop chair or stool could provide plenty of back-saving comfort to those in need. They also make for an easy garage upgrade, and if that sitting device is also comfortable, all the better. Many shop workers might tell you that chairs and stools bearing the Vyper logo check most of those boxes, even as they are hardly among the most budget-friendly garage upgrades. If an item's country of origin is important to you, you might also be interested to know that Vyper chairs are made in the United States.

More specifically, chairs bearing the distinctive Vyper logo are manufactured in the American Midwest, with the company producing its chairs at a facility in the Badger State. That's Wisconsin for those who are not up on their state nicknames, and yes, Vyper has called that Midwest mecca home since the moment of its inception. These days, its chairs are being manufactured in a high-tech facility in Wrightstown, Wisconsin, and are likely to come from that factory for the foreseeable future.