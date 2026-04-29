The Cheapest Upgrade That Makes Your Garage Feel Better
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Your garage is often more than just a place to park your vehicle. It can also be a place to store your tools, work on projects, and keep odds and ends that don't belong anywhere else. It's an incredibly versatile area, which is why people are always looking for ways to upgrade the space and make it more functional.
Now, there are plenty of garage upgrades that aren't worth the money. But there are plenty of useful ones, too. And, of all the cheap upgrades you could pick up, there's a potentially life-changing one that often flies under the radar. If you want to make your garage more functional and easier to work in, consider adding casters and wheels to your tables and storage solutions. Somewhat fittingly, a space originally designed for wheels benefits from you adding more of them.
Wheels allow you to move things around easily (and, crucially, on your own) and reposition them wherever you need — or don't need — them. So, if you want your garage setup to be at its best, it's worth making sure that wheels are a part of the equation.
How to add wheels to your garage furniture
Of course, if you're moving into a new garage and looking to deck it out, wheels should be part of the plan from the beginning. There are plenty of tables, counters, and cabinets that you can buy that will already have wheels installed. If possible, make sure that's where you start.
Don't fret if you have already built out your garage, though, as you can turn to casters. Casters came in two basic varieties — fixed and swivel casters. Fixed casters are typically sturdier and can support more weight, but they can only go forward and backward. Swivel casters tend to be more expensive and less durable overall, but they can rotate and move in any direction.
Combining the two is often a great way to go. If you add fixed casters to one end of a table and swivel casters to the other, you can get the best of both worlds. You'll have a counter you can move to wherever you need it that's also controllable — you "steer" with the rotating casters, and the other end just moves forward and back. You can pick up a set of four swivel casters for under $15 on Amazon at the time of this writing. It's an upgrade you'll wish you'd done sooner.