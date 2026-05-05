Hyundai's Flagship Sedan Is Now Genuinely Luxurious (And Genuinely Frustrating For Americans)
Do you remember the Hyundai Azera? The large sedan was sold in the United States until 2017, when it was discontinued. However, the Hyundai Azera continued to thrive in other countries thanks to its good looks — we think it's one of the best-looking Hyundais ever — and luxury interior at an affordable price. Now, Hyundai is giving the Azera, now known as the Grandeur, another facelift, one that will likely give American drivers a bit of FOMO.
Hyundai is taking the Grandeur into the future – and it looks even bolder than the seventh-generation Azera it unveiled in 2022. The front end features a thin horizontal LED bar stretching across the face as its daytime lights with segmented slits as the headlights below. To add to this aggressive look, Hyundai is lengthening and sharpening the hood to emphasize the Grandeur's nose. The finishing touch? A new Burgundy body color for its aggressively lined body panels.
The interior has been heavily updated as well, blending soft materials, metal and wood touches, ambient lighting, and a 17-inch infotainment system to create a luxurious cabin. The large central touchscreen controls most of the interior features — although there are still some physical buttons — and there are improved voice commands and safety features as well.
Will the Hyundai Grandeur return to the United States?
With its upgraded looks and features, the Hyundai Grandeur fits into the current trends in the United States' luxury vehicle segment. However, the Grandeur will likely not arrive on American shores, and that's all down to its sales history.
Back when it was sold in the United States as the Azera, the large sedan did not sell well. Hyundai sold 7,232 Azeras in 2014, followed by 5,539 in 2015, then 4,942 in 2016. In its final year, the automaker sold just 3,060 units. The Grandeur was overshadowed by other cars in the brand's lineup, and Hyundai pivoted to the 2018 Sonata instead, which is still going strong.
While the Grendeur looks better than ever, a large sedan is a tough sell in the United States in 2026. In 2024, four SUVs were sold for every sedan. And those still looking for a sedan want an affordable commuter without all the added features (and costs) of premium products like the Grandeur. Hyundai's latest luxury sedan doesn't really fit that bill, so Americans will have to admire from afar.