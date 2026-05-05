Hyundai's Flagship Sedan Is Now Genuinely Luxurious (And Genuinely Frustrating For Americans)

Do you remember the Hyundai Azera? The large sedan was sold in the United States until 2017, when it was discontinued. However, the Hyundai Azera continued to thrive in other countries thanks to its good looks — we think it's one of the best-looking Hyundais ever — and luxury interior at an affordable price. Now, Hyundai is giving the Azera, now known as the Grandeur, another facelift, one that will likely give American drivers a bit of FOMO.

Hyundai is taking the Grandeur into the future – and it looks even bolder than the seventh-generation Azera it unveiled in 2022. The front end features a thin horizontal LED bar stretching across the face as its daytime lights with segmented slits as the headlights below. To add to this aggressive look, Hyundai is lengthening and sharpening the hood to emphasize the Grandeur's nose. The finishing touch? A new Burgundy body color for its aggressively lined body panels.

The interior has been heavily updated as well, blending soft materials, metal and wood touches, ambient lighting, and a 17-inch infotainment system to create a luxurious cabin. The large central touchscreen controls most of the interior features — although there are still some physical buttons — and there are improved voice commands and safety features as well.