Are Sam's Club Tires Cheaper Online Or In Store?
Getting the best price on tires can be time consuming, especially if you're buying them online. There are so many retailers to choose from, and searching for the best deals can be exhausting. Of course places like Sam's Club gives you the option of buying online or in-store. When it comes to which method will give you the best price, however, the answer is not easily accessible.
Sam's Club sells tires through a bundled service model that isn't quite the same as Costco's tire packages. Sam's Club bundles installation with balancing, disposal, and ongoing maintenance including tire rotations and flat repairs. This service applies to both online and in-store tire purchases. Unfortunately, the company's website doesn't explicitly state whether the prices are the same in both places. However, Sam's corporate customer service confirmed that tire prices are generally not different between online and in-store.
At the same time, promotional offers and savings can vary depending on the tire brand, membership status, and participating location. Website listings show that discounts are often linked to specific manufacturers and may only apply to select tires or select stores. There may also be additional rules around how you can combine different offers. Plus, store-level feedback suggests that certain promotions or sales can differ. So while pricing is generally consistent, any differences are mostly driven by promotions rather than the base cost of tires. If you have any specific questions about the company's pricing, contact your local Sam's Club Tire & Battery Center for more information.
Promotional pricing, membership perks, and warranty info at Sam's Club
When shopping for tires at Sam's Club online or in-store, watch for special pricing, which can fluctuate throughout the year. Though the members-only warehouse retailer doesn't post a promotional calendar, many tire dealers tend to run seasonal sales during the spring and fall. These are the times of year when drivers typically switch between winter and all-season or summer tires. These periods can often align with manufacturer rebates and inventory clearance programs as well, which can increase your chances of saving money.
But keep in mind that tire prices, and perks you probably didn't realize come with buying tires at Sam's Club, are built entirely around the company's membership program. This means that installation, maintenance benefits, and even access to the tires themselves, all depend on being a member first. There can also be additional savings tied to the big box warehouse's other membership tiers as well. For example, Plus members receive a 50% discount on tire installation when purchasing a set of four. Because of these incentives, your total expense can differ depending on the tier you choose.
When it comes to long-term value at Sam's Club, you get the manufacturer's warranty with every tire you buy. That warranty covers material and workmanship defects, as well as any treadwear warranty that's included, depending on the brand. The Sam's Club service package, which is included with installation, gives you up to 5-year Road Hazard Protection and up to 4-year emergency roadside assistance, and it's available with qualifying installation purchases.