5 Alternatives To The Michelin CrossClimate 2
All-season tires are designed to give auto owners flexibility. Though some prefer to use winter and summer sets, this versatile option can serve drivers very well. You just need to choose which brand and which particular tire variety you want. Michelin's CrossClimate 2 is a very well-known all-season option. It boasts advanced features like the brand's unique Thermal Adaptive Tread Compound, which helps retain grip on the road as temperatures change. It also has the coveted Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating, meaning that it has passed rigorous testing for performance in heavy snow.
They're a very solid choice for a set. In fact, because it may be years before Michelin's CrossClimate 3 tires arrive in the U.S., they could be the brand's best tires in the category for American drivers. Of course, many other tire manufacturers also offer all-season models. If you're considering a new set for your vehicle, these five options from other big-name manufacturers, like Bridgestone and Pirelli, are also worthy contenders.
Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady 2
Goodyear's Assurance WeatherReady 2 was announced in August 2024. It is particularly acclaimed for its performance in wet driving conditions, with Tire Rack Consumer Surveys giving it an overall score of 9.4 (Excellent) for Wet Traction and Hydroplaning Resistance.
Two proprietary innovations, Evolving Traction Grooves and AquaTred Technology, contribute here. They work by directing water from the surface of the tire, helping keep the driver in control. Tire Rack also notes that the WeatherReady 2 was given the same rating for its dry performance in Corner Stability and Steering Response (with 9.5 for Dry Traction), indicating that this isn't a tire that will be hampered by a sudden downpour.
The outlet doesn't rate the model quite so highly for Deep Snow Traction and Ice Traction, scoring 8.8 and 8.3, respectively. These are typically the most challenging conditions for a tire, but the model isn't necessarily unequipped for it. Like the Michelin CrossClimate 2, it also has the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation. It's an excellent all-rounder, beginning at $178 per tire.
Pirelli WeatherActive
Pirelli's WeatherActive was released in two distinct varieties: the Cinturato WeatherActive is for sedan drivers, while the Scorpion WeatherActive was created for larger models like SUVs. This particular model was introduced to provide the U.S. market with a single set of tires, removing the need for winter and summer specialized sets.
Winter tires can still be essential for those who live in the most extreme conditions, but a different kind of polymer is utilized in the rubber body of these tires to make them more resilient to these extremes. Pirelli boasts that the WeatherActive family, too, is Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake certified, defining this as part of the difference between an all-season and all-weather tire.
On Tire Rack, the Scorpion stands at 4.5 stars out of 5 from 1,615 reviews and 1,204 surveys, at time of writing. Drivers give it an Excellent rating across the board, with its performance in wet and dry conditions receiving the most praise, with a 9.4 and 9.5 rating, respectively. Hydroplaning in inclement weather can be terrifying, and it's important that all-season tires are resistant to it. In engineering the WeatherActive range, then, the team simulated such events and their effects on the vehicle's performance, adjusting the tire's design in response.
Nokian Tyres One
For an all-season model more readily available in the United States, European brand Nokian Tyres has created the Nokian Tyres One, specifically for the American market. It is available in two varieties, the standard One and the One HT. The difference with the latter, Nokian explains, is that it was designed for "back roads and daily urban driving for pickup trucks and SUVs," and has additional in-built protection in the shape of Aramid Tough Shield, for LT Metric tires.
This technology is essentially a strengthened tire body, on top of the One's standard Aramid Technology. This framework of fibers makes the tire much more resistant to everyday road hazards that could cause a puncture. Of course, it also needs to be resistant to the elements, and Nokian dedicated a lot of thought to this too. Its design features sophisticated grips, water channeling, and unique tread and sipe arrangements to improve overall performance in all conditions.
The One and One HT are certainly engineered to be reliable and long-lasting, and the manufacturer has doubled down on that. A generous 80,000-mile warranty comes with them, as does Nokian's Pothole Protection guarantee. This means that an applicable tire will be replaced for free if it's irreparably damaged by an obstacle in the road. Nokian is a tire brand not to be taken lightly. After all, it made SlashGear's list of underrated tire brands that can compete with Goodyear for a reason.
Cooper Discoverer All Season
In Tyre Reviews' rundown of 2025/2026's best all-season tires, one model performed respectably well among the whole pack throughout: The Cooper Discoverer All Season. The Discoverer SRX, for SUVs and crossovers, also boasts 3D Micro-Gauge sipes and a special even-wearing design.
Consumer Reports deemed the CrossClimate 2 one of Michelin's best tires for comfort, but again, it isn't the only choice. The outlet measured the decibel level of the tires and concluded that the Coopers were the quietest at 69.70 dB, with only Kleber's Quadraxer 3 matching it in that regard. Similarly, Tyre Reviews found that Cooper's tire topped the list for the most comfortable. It shared its perfect 10.0 score with four other models, those being the Kleber Quadraxer 3 (again) and three different varieties of Continental: The WinterContact TS 870 P, AllSeasonContact 2, and PremiumContact 7.
Outside of these areas, the Cooper tire earned an excellent score for curved aquaplaning, topped very narrowly by Continental, Pirelli, and Bridgestone alternatives into fourth place. Unfortunately, there were some areas in which the Cooper Discoverer All Season was deemed to be the bottom of the pack. For rolling resistance and dry handling, for instance, it was found to be below all of its counterparts from other brands.
Bridgestone Turanza All Season 6
Bridgestone's Turanza All Season 6 was first shown off by the company in 2023, and was touted as significant competition in its segment. That was certainly shown to be the case, with Tyre Reviews showing that the model is very competitive with Michelin's CrossClimate 2. The outlet collated data from TÜV SÜD, demonstrating that the tire outdid its Michelin counterpart in certain areas. In wet conditions, the former reduced pace from 80 to 20 kmph in 27.2 meters, while the CrossClimate 2 required 31.4 meters.
When braking in snow from 40 to 5 kmph, the two were found to be extremely closely matched, with Michelin's model winning out by just 0.2 meters (17.1 meters compared to 17.3 meters). When braking in dry conditions, too, Michelin had a bit more of an edge: 37.8 meters to the Turanza All Season 6's 38.6 meters.
This latest generation of the Turanza is a solid all-season performer, and a versatile one suited to SUVs and EVs too. It's notable for its distinctive arrow-like tread pattern, the better to perform in snow, and the chamfers on the edges of its blocks. Additions such as these help to manage snowy conditions without limiting performance in others.