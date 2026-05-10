5 Alternatives To The Michelin CrossClimate 2

For an all-season model more readily available in the United States, European brand Nokian Tyres has created the Nokian Tyres One, specifically for the American market. It is available in two varieties, the standard One and the One HT. The difference with the latter, Nokian explains, is that it was designed for "back roads and daily urban driving for pickup trucks and SUVs," and has additional in-built protection in the shape of Aramid Tough Shield, for LT Metric tires.

This technology is essentially a strengthened tire body, on top of the One's standard Aramid Technology. This framework of fibers makes the tire much more resistant to everyday road hazards that could cause a puncture. Of course, it also needs to be resistant to the elements, and Nokian dedicated a lot of thought to this too. Its design features sophisticated grips, water channeling, and unique tread and sipe arrangements to improve overall performance in all conditions.

The One and One HT are certainly engineered to be reliable and long-lasting, and the manufacturer has doubled down on that. A generous 80,000-mile warranty comes with them, as does Nokian's Pothole Protection guarantee. This means that an applicable tire will be replaced for free if it's irreparably damaged by an obstacle in the road. Nokian is a tire brand not to be taken lightly. After all, it made SlashGear's list of underrated tire brands that can compete with Goodyear for a reason.