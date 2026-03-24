Michelin CrossClimate3 Tires Do Exist - But It May Be Years Before They Hit The US
Michelin's latest and greatest all-season tire has hit the road overseas, but American drivers are going to have to wait a while before they get to buy a set of their own. The CrossClimate3 officially launched in Europe back in July 2025, complete with new and improved tech that the brand says delivers more durable and efficient year-round performance. While the tires are already available in Europe, Michelin has stated that, as of late 2025, it will take several years for it to phase out the current CrossClimate2 here in North America.
U.S. drivers can't be blamed for wanting to make the upgrade before then. The tires are attractive on paper, not least thanks to what Michelin calls a new Thermal Adaptive Tread Compound that helps the tire adjust to shifting temperatures and road surfaces. That's pretty cool in and of itself, but the tire also comes with better fuel economy (or extended range for EVs) thanks to its reduced rolling resistance. They also have better noise-reduction technology for a quieter ride over the CrossClimate2s. But even though the CrossClimate3 is a big step forward for tire tech, Michelin has no plans to accelerate the release timeline for American drivers.
Why sticking with the CrossClimate2 might not be so bad
The CrossClimate3's delayed U.S. release is no reason to be disappointed, though, as its predecessor is still a solid tire and many drivers' favorite Michelin tire. According to a Michelin statement, internal testing shows that the CrossClimate2 outlasts more than a dozen other top tire brands by more than two years or 23,000 miles. The CrossClimate2 also meets severe snow service requirements and performs well on both dry and wet roads, just like the CrossClimate3s do. It's one of the best all-weather tires around, at least according to Car and Driver.
Michelin's decision to delay the CrossClimate3 in North America is still somewhat of a bummer, but it shows how confident the brand is in the CrossClimate2's longevity and performance. It's not all bad. By continuing to sell a tire that already meets plenty of drivers' needs across all four seasons, the company is effectively extending the lifecycle of the CrossClimate2 while letting the 3s gain traction overseas. Think of it like that age-old expression: Why reinvent the wheel (or, in this case, the tire)?