Michelin CrossClimate3 Tires Do Exist - But It May Be Years Before They Hit The US

Michelin's latest and greatest all-season tire has hit the road overseas, but American drivers are going to have to wait a while before they get to buy a set of their own. The CrossClimate3 officially launched in Europe back in July 2025, complete with new and improved tech that the brand says delivers more durable and efficient year-round performance. While the tires are already available in Europe, Michelin has stated that, as of late 2025, it will take several years for it to phase out the current CrossClimate2 here in North America.

U.S. drivers can't be blamed for wanting to make the upgrade before then. The tires are attractive on paper, not least thanks to what Michelin calls a new Thermal Adaptive Tread Compound that helps the tire adjust to shifting temperatures and road surfaces. That's pretty cool in and of itself, but the tire also comes with better fuel economy (or extended range for EVs) thanks to its reduced rolling resistance. They also have better noise-reduction technology for a quieter ride over the CrossClimate2s. But even though the CrossClimate3 is a big step forward for tire tech, Michelin has no plans to accelerate the release timeline for American drivers.