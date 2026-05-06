Car Buyers Are Turning To ChatGPT To Help Them Get A Better Deal

As artificial intelligence continues to advance, people are finding creative and useful ways to use it. One possibility: getting a good deal on a car. From finding a vehicle to negotiating with the dealer, AI could handle every step of the process, saving you time — and hopefully money. For example, ex-Apple engineer Mustafa Khan has created Negoshify, which can be downloaded on Claude or used as an app in ChatGPT. You can ask Negoshify to find a model around a certain price point in your area. It will show you available cars that match your inquiry within Negoshify's dealership network, put down a refundable $500 reserve on the car, and even negotiate with a dealer to get you a better price.

Some car buyers simply chat directly to ChatGPT — no additional apps needed — to make smart purchases. You can ask ChatGPT to evaluate the cars you're considering to find out which one is the right choice for you. ChatGPT can also coach you through the negotiation process and give you advice on how to respond to dealers. One Reddit user said she ran her messages through ChatGPT, and it told her how to reword them after it decided she was losing too much leverage. "I normally can't negotiate to save my life, so this was amazing for me," she said.