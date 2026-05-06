Car Buyers Are Turning To ChatGPT To Help Them Get A Better Deal
As artificial intelligence continues to advance, people are finding creative and useful ways to use it. One possibility: getting a good deal on a car. From finding a vehicle to negotiating with the dealer, AI could handle every step of the process, saving you time — and hopefully money. For example, ex-Apple engineer Mustafa Khan has created Negoshify, which can be downloaded on Claude or used as an app in ChatGPT. You can ask Negoshify to find a model around a certain price point in your area. It will show you available cars that match your inquiry within Negoshify's dealership network, put down a refundable $500 reserve on the car, and even negotiate with a dealer to get you a better price.
Some car buyers simply chat directly to ChatGPT — no additional apps needed — to make smart purchases. You can ask ChatGPT to evaluate the cars you're considering to find out which one is the right choice for you. ChatGPT can also coach you through the negotiation process and give you advice on how to respond to dealers. One Reddit user said she ran her messages through ChatGPT, and it told her how to reword them after it decided she was losing too much leverage. "I normally can't negotiate to save my life, so this was amazing for me," she said.
Should you be using ChatGPT to negotiate car deals for you?
Some buyers using ChatGPT have been impressed by its ability to gather information ahead of a negotiation, analyze dealer emails, and make sense of documents. There is no denying that an AI sidekick getting you a hassle-free deal on a car is a neat concept, but the technology may not be quite where it needs to be. There are a lot of things to remember if you plan to run your negotiation correspondence through ChatGPT.
First, it can sometimes be biased depending on how you shape your prompts, or even make up things completely. "If the model's training data has incomplete, conflicting, or insufficient information for a given query, it could generate plausible but incorrect information to 'fill in' the gaps," a software engineer told TechRadar. Any feedback you get from ChatGPT should still be researched and verified before using it in a negotiation.
Another thing to consider is the biases that dealers may have towards AI. You may not get a response to your inquiry if they can tell it's been generated by an AI program. There are some common ChatGPT phrases and styling that may be a giveaway, so steer clear of simply copying and pasting what ChatGPT tells you to say and instead rewrite it in your own words. Or maybe just stick to doing your own negotiations.