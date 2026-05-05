Ford Ranger Vs Chevy Colorado: Which Truck Holds Its Value Better?

Even though mid-sized pickups are regularly beaten by full-size models in the rankings of America's best-selling trucks, it's still a huge segment, with some fierce competition going on between both domestic and imported offerings alike. When it comes to American-branded mid-sized trucks, it's the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Ranger that represent the bulk of the market, as the ages-old GM vs. Ford battle plays out in this contemporary and (relatively) affordable pickup segment.

Both the Colorado and Ranger have a lot to offer, whether it's in the form of basic work truck models or the more expensive, off-road specialty trims like the Colorado ZR2 and Ranger Raptor. Overall, these two domestic trucks have proven to be very competitive against each other in the real world. Depending on the specific trims and tests, some comparisons have favored the Chevy, while others have seen Ford come out on top instead.

Along with performance and quality, depreciation and resale value are other important factors to consider when buying a truck. So how do these two pickups compare in this department? When it comes to holding value, both trucks do better than average, but it's the Ford Ranger that holds its value better than the Colorado, sometimes by a fairly significant margin.