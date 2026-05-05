Ford Ranger Vs Chevy Colorado: Which Truck Holds Its Value Better?
Even though mid-sized pickups are regularly beaten by full-size models in the rankings of America's best-selling trucks, it's still a huge segment, with some fierce competition going on between both domestic and imported offerings alike. When it comes to American-branded mid-sized trucks, it's the Chevrolet Colorado and Ford Ranger that represent the bulk of the market, as the ages-old GM vs. Ford battle plays out in this contemporary and (relatively) affordable pickup segment.
Both the Colorado and Ranger have a lot to offer, whether it's in the form of basic work truck models or the more expensive, off-road specialty trims like the Colorado ZR2 and Ranger Raptor. Overall, these two domestic trucks have proven to be very competitive against each other in the real world. Depending on the specific trims and tests, some comparisons have favored the Chevy, while others have seen Ford come out on top instead.
Along with performance and quality, depreciation and resale value are other important factors to consider when buying a truck. So how do these two pickups compare in this department? When it comes to holding value, both trucks do better than average, but it's the Ford Ranger that holds its value better than the Colorado, sometimes by a fairly significant margin.
Battle of the mid-sized domestic pickups: depreciation figures
There are various sources for depreciation figures, but they generally show the same result of the Ranger beating out the Colorado in resale value. CarEdge shows the Ranger with a very impressive depreciation rate of just 28% after five years, with an estimated five-year resale value of $33,592 on average. For the Colorado, CarEdge shows a much more substantial 48% five-year depreciation rate with an estimated value of $22,629.
Another good source for vehicle depreciation is iSeeCars, and their data shows the Chevy Colorado having a much better 37.7% deprecation rate after five years. The Colorado still, however, finishes behind the Ranger, which comes in with a five-year depreciation rate just over 30%. In these rankings, the Ranger actually comes in third highest of all truck models when it comes to resale value.
In either case, real-world depreciation will vary based on trim, condition, and the market in your region, but overall, the numbers show that the Ford should have a noticeable edge in holding its value over the Chevy. Our testing has found the Colorado to be an excellent mid-sized truck — especially in its off-road trims — but its higher depreciation compared to the competition is certainly something worth considering if you're in the market for a new pickup.
Don't forget the GMC Canyon
In a comparison scenario where you're considering the Chevy Colorado, it's also worth mentioning the GMC Canyon, as it's essentially a Colorado with GMC styling. In an interesting twist, despite being so similar, the Canyon outperforms its corporate cousin in resale value — and noticeably so. The Canyon comes in with a 37% five-year depreciation rate from CarEdge, and an even lower 33.6% depreciation rate from iSeeCars. If you like the General Motors mid-size pickup platform but are aiming for improved resale value, it's probably worth giving the GMC Canyon a look.
Likewise, it should also be said that if you're in the market for a mid-sized pickup truck and resale value is your absolute number one priority, you'll probably want to skip the domestic brands altogether and go with the Toyota Tacoma. The Tacoma is a perennial champion when it comes to low depreciation, not just beating out all other truck models but ranking in the top five of vehicles of any type.
On the other hand, resale value likely isn't the sole factor in your purchase decision. No matter which model you pick, a mid-sized truck should generally hold its value well. Across all truck models, the numbers actually show that mid-size pickups retain more of their original value than most of the popular half-ton trucks, including both the venerable Ford F-150 and the Chevy Silverado 1500.