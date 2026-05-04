You Should Never Put Stickers On This Part Of Your Laptop

Computers are deeply personal objects for many people. Not only do we use them for work or school, but they also house our photos, videos, messages, games, and more. It's no wonder, then, that many laptop users love to adorn their devices with stickers and decals — after all, what better way to broadcast your personality to those around you? If you're the sort of person who loves making friends wherever you go, laptop stickers can even be a great conversation starter; just slap on a sticker from your favorite band, and fellow fans are sure to comment on it.

However, it's important to know where you can and cannot place stickers on your laptop. At the end of the day, laptops are specialized equipment that can be easily damaged if you're not careful with how you treat them — including applying stickers where you shouldn't. The first (and hopefully most obvious) place you should never put stickers is over the intake or exhaust for your laptop's cooling system. Blocking these vents can lead to overheating, which can cause catastrophic failure or permanent damage in some cases.

Beyond that, it's also a good idea to avoid placing decals on your speakers, ports, or interfacing and input devices such as your trackpad, keyboard, microphone, or webcam. Obstructing these areas can degrade your machine's functionality and may even cause damage due to the adhesives. Here's what you need to know before you trick out your MacBook or Windows laptop with your favorite stickers.