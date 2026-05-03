5 Harbor Freight Tools That Are More Powerful Than Makita

If you're shopping for some high-quality tools on a tight budget, one of the first places you might look is Harbor Freight. Whether you're looking for a fancy new power accessory, a no-frills hand tool, or a smart storage solution for any of your kit, this hardware store is a great place to spend your hard-earned cash.

The store primarily sells its own in-house brands, but a few stand out as the best you can buy at Harbor Freight. If you're specifically searching for cheap Harbor Freight alternatives to pricey Makita products, the best, most comparable brand is Hercules, though Bauer also has a few products that match well against Makita models.

After searching through Harbor Freight's current stock, we found five power tools that are not only significantly cheaper than a lookalike Makita model but also more powerful. Shopping at Harbor Freight already tends to save DIY enthusiasts and homeowners a fair amount of money, but these power tool finds will help you get the absolute best bang for your buck.