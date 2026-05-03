This '70s Motorcycle Truly Has Become A Modern Classic Collector's Item

The jury is out on just how many of today's motorcycles will be considered collector's items in the future. After all, retro bikes can be more desirable to collectors than modern rides, simply because of their style. Maybe that's why older bikes like the legendary 1970s Yamaha RD350 are considered such a valuable item. But there's actually a bit more to it than that, beginning with the way it combined the best of everyday riding with race-inspired engineering.

Thanks to this approach, the RD350 delivered an unfiltered, high-revving riding experience. In fact, bikes like this came along during a time when fast, lightweight, two-stroke street-legal models were pretty common. But what made the RD350 part of the time period later made it special, thanks to the evolution of motorcycle design. Four-stroke engines and increased emissions standards became the industry norm, and as a result, the RD350's simple formula became less common.

That's why the Yamaha RD350 remains a standout from that era, as it represents a kind of motorcycle that just doesn't exist in the same form anymore. But even with its preferred status among many collectors, the RD350 is a classic Yamaha model that is still affordable. For example, a 1975 RD350 sold for $6,200 in a 2024 auction. A 1973 model sold for just under $5,500 over one year later.