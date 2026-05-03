Who Makes Harbor Freight's Most Affordable Engine Hoist & Is It Any Good?

If you're a DIYer on a budget, you've no doubt done a little shopping at your local Harbor Freight. The family-owned retail hardware store chain has, after all, been delivering quality tools at wallet-friendly prices since it was founded in 1977. That includes even heavy-duty garage gear like shop cranes, engine stands, and engine hoists.

Engine hoists come in various shapes, sizes, and prices — with some selling for hundreds of dollars or more. If you are shopping for an engine hoist on a budget, however, there are a few options available from Harbor Freight worth checking out. The Haul-Master's 1-Ton Manual Chain Hoist, in particular, is one of the most affordable options you'll find currently in-stock in the retail chain's online store.

Haul-Master, which also makes utility trailers, is one of several notable brands that are currently owned by Harbor Freight and sold exclusively through its outlets. As of this writing, the heavy-duty hoist was selling for just $69.99, which should raise an eyebrow for any mechanic or home garage dweller in need of a device with 1-ton capacity. The only question is whether or not it actually works.