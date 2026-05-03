Who Makes Harbor Freight's Most Affordable Engine Hoist & Is It Any Good?
If you're a DIYer on a budget, you've no doubt done a little shopping at your local Harbor Freight. The family-owned retail hardware store chain has, after all, been delivering quality tools at wallet-friendly prices since it was founded in 1977. That includes even heavy-duty garage gear like shop cranes, engine stands, and engine hoists.
Engine hoists come in various shapes, sizes, and prices — with some selling for hundreds of dollars or more. If you are shopping for an engine hoist on a budget, however, there are a few options available from Harbor Freight worth checking out. The Haul-Master's 1-Ton Manual Chain Hoist, in particular, is one of the most affordable options you'll find currently in-stock in the retail chain's online store.
Haul-Master, which also makes utility trailers, is one of several notable brands that are currently owned by Harbor Freight and sold exclusively through its outlets. As of this writing, the heavy-duty hoist was selling for just $69.99, which should raise an eyebrow for any mechanic or home garage dweller in need of a device with 1-ton capacity. The only question is whether or not it actually works.
What users are saying about Haul-Master's 1-ton engine hoist
Overall, customers who have bought this item from Harbor Freight are largely happy with their purchase. To date, almost all of the 1,500-plus reviews on its product page rate it either 4 or 5 stars. From the sounds of it, not all of those customers are using their Haul-Master to hoist engines, however. In fact, many claim they are using their 1-ton engine hoist to move everything from concrete artwork to animals slain on a hunt.
Nevertheless, durability is a pretty common point of praise, with many users claiming that they've been using their engine hoist for several years without fault. Most of those users also state that the hoist is surprisingly lightweight and easy to use. And yes, many of those happy customers also thought this was a solid price for the product.
However, some 58 Harbor Freight customers rated the hoist at 3 stars or lower, and those users have noted a couple of potentially worrisome issues. For instance, one user claims their chain broke lifting a mere 30 pounds. Others note that their hoist locked up shortly after purchase, while one claimed that the lack of a zinc-coating made it impossible to clean off collected oil and grease. These factors are all worth considering prior to purchase.