We Compared Similar Tool Boxes From Home Depot & Lowe's, And One Is Way Cheaper Online

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We've dug out three Home Depot finds that outshine Lowe's and also compared the two stores to find where you should look for affordable and reliable tools. It was high time we started looking past power tools, and the next logical step was to compare tool boxes. If you're looking for a whole piece of furniture to stick your bulkier tools in but don't want to break the bank while doing so, you definitely want to try Lowe's first.

If you are looking for a larger toolbox, you might take a look at the Craftsman 1000 Series 27-inch 4-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet with an 8,030-cubic-inch capacity. Each of its four drawers are rated for 50 pounds, with heights ranging from 3 to 6 inches. The entire chest is rated for 500 pounds, meaning you can safely place a regular toolbox on top of this cabinet for extra space or use it as a work surface. It is available at Lowe's for $177.

The cheapest option with similar specs from Home Depot is the 8,586-cubic-inch Husky 27-inch 5-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet sold for $329. While it is rated for 100 pounds per drawer and 1,000 total pounds, it is otherwise similar to the Craftsman. Cheaper alternatives are available, like the much smaller 20-inch MyWish 4-Drawer Silver Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet. However, each drawer is only rated for 33 pounds and, at $196 per unit, this product is still more expensive than Lowe's offering.