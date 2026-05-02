It Took 100 Years To Find This Submarine, But The Crew Inside Is The Real Mystery

Modern nuclear submarines are some of the most advanced military machines ever created, representing the latest in a long line of technological evolution going back centuries. Believe it or not, some early submarines sailed the seas prior to the 1900s, and while rudimentary compared to today's standard military machines, they're significant to history. One of the most important subs of the 19th century was the H.L. Hunley, an early military submarine operated by the Confederate Army.

The CSS Hunley, as it was sometimes called, was one of the most historically significant submarines in military history because it was the first to sink an enemy warship in combat. On February 17, 1864, the Hunley attacked the USS Housatonic, ramming its spar torpedo against the enemy vessel's hull, sending it to the ocean floor. While the attack was successful, the Hunley did not survive it, and it wasn't seen again for over 130 years. It was found in 1995 and then recovered in 2000. The real mystery was the boat's crew, as their remains were found sitting peacefully at their stations instead of scrambling for the exit.

It took another 17 years after the submarine was recovered for the mystery of the Hunley's sinking and the fate of its crew to be solved. Researchers finally learned that the weapon that sank the Housatonic was fatally flawed, and the blast that destroyed its target also instantly killed the submarine's crew.