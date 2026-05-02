This Is The Most Affordable Kawasaki Ninja Motorcycle In 2026
At the very top of Kawasaki's Ninja range is the Ninja H2R, a one-of-a-kind motorcycle that spits out more than 320 horsepower and reached a top speed of 248 mph, a world record-breaking figure. It's an extremely impressive engineering achievement, but with its bleeding-edge performance and a price tag of over $60,000, it's far out of reach for the average rider. Thankfully, Kawasaki offers a wide range of more approachable and affordable Ninja motorcycles for riders wanting to go fast without breaking the bank.
The most affordable model in the 2026 Ninja lineup is the Ninja 500, which starts from $5,399 (plus a $650 destination fee) if ABS isn't equipped. Adding anti-lock pushes its base MSRP up to $5,799. At the heart of the Ninja 500 sits a 451cc engine making 51 horsepower, which is mated to a six-speed transmission. As standard, Kawasaki fits the Ninja 500 with useful connectivity features like Rideology app connectivity, which allows owners to keep tabs on the bike's maintenance schedule, riding logs, and fuel level from their smartphone.
Anyone who's looking for a Kawasaki that's easy to run and cheap to maintain will find plenty to like about the Ninja 500, which offers a flavor of the brand's famous Ninja performance line without the costs associated with a high-end performance bike. Kawasaki even helpfully includes an economical riding indicator as standard to keep riders' gas bills down.
The Ninja 650 offers more features and power for a small price increase
As the entry point into the Ninja range, the Ninja 500 misses out on some of the performance features that pricier models offer. The next step up in the 2026 Ninja range is the Ninja 650, which comes with extras like a traction control system and performance-enhancing dual-throttle valves.
The bike's 649cc engine makes 67 horsepower, and much like the Ninja 500, power is sent through a six-speed transmission. This added power and rider assistance tech comes at a cost, with the Ninja 650 starting from $7,599 without ABS or $8,199 with ABS. A compulsory $685 destination fee applies to both variants.
Both models are offered in a variety of paint colors, including Kawasaki's signature lime green, which has been used on the brand's racing machines since 1969. Only ABS variants of the Ninja 650 are available in green, with the paint available as a no-cost option. Buyers looking to spec their Ninja 500 in the same shade of green will need to fork out an additional $200 over the base MSRP, and they'll be limited to non-ABS variants.