This Is The Most Affordable Kawasaki Ninja Motorcycle In 2026

At the very top of Kawasaki's Ninja range is the Ninja H2R, a one-of-a-kind motorcycle that spits out more than 320 horsepower and reached a top speed of 248 mph, a world record-breaking figure. It's an extremely impressive engineering achievement, but with its bleeding-edge performance and a price tag of over $60,000, it's far out of reach for the average rider. Thankfully, Kawasaki offers a wide range of more approachable and affordable Ninja motorcycles for riders wanting to go fast without breaking the bank.

The most affordable model in the 2026 Ninja lineup is the Ninja 500, which starts from $5,399 (plus a $650 destination fee) if ABS isn't equipped. Adding anti-lock pushes its base MSRP up to $5,799. At the heart of the Ninja 500 sits a 451cc engine making 51 horsepower, which is mated to a six-speed transmission. As standard, Kawasaki fits the Ninja 500 with useful connectivity features like Rideology app connectivity, which allows owners to keep tabs on the bike's maintenance schedule, riding logs, and fuel level from their smartphone.

Anyone who's looking for a Kawasaki that's easy to run and cheap to maintain will find plenty to like about the Ninja 500, which offers a flavor of the brand's famous Ninja performance line without the costs associated with a high-end performance bike. Kawasaki even helpfully includes an economical riding indicator as standard to keep riders' gas bills down.