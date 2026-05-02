You've Probably Been Pronouncing These Car Brands Wrong

Most of the car brands that made it to the top of the study are from France and Germany. Following Peugeot is Porsche, with 794,000 listens. A lot of people in the United States seem to pronounce it "porsh," a single-syllable word. However, it's actually two syllables: "por" and "shuh." This is another car brand named after the founder's last name. While Porsche may trip you up, at least some of the model names are a bit easier, like the 911.

Here's another one that may seem surprising: BMW. The German automaker is the third-most mispronounced car brand at 467,000 listens. Most people assume it is pronounced exactly as it looks. However, BMW stands for "Bayerische Motoren Werke," and therefore is meant to be said like "bee-em-vee."

Citroën is next on the list of carmakers, with 442,000 listens. This is another French name that has confused English speakers — it's hard to blame you, since it's probably not often you come by a Citroën. English speakers tend to pronounce the "r" heavily, but in French, it is much softer, sounding closer to "see-troh-en." The trema above the "e" means that it's pronounced separately from the "oh" before it. While this is another brand named after the founder's last name, Citroën is a bit comical since it means "lemon" in Dutch — not something you'd want your vehicles to be known for.