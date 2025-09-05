Why The Porsche 911 Is Called '911'

In the history of sports cars, there is arguably no ride that has commanded as much adoration and well-deserved longevity as the Porsche 911. In a history spanning over seven decades, Porsche has sold over a million units of the 911 in different configurations. A highly coveted collector's item, the 911 is also considered special for its engineering excellence. Porsche claims that more than 70% of all the 911s ever built are "still ready to drive today," and the car has won over half of the 30,000 race victories notched by the entire Porsche portfolio.

For a car as widely celebrated in the automobile industry, it must come as a surprise that Porsche initially decided on a slightly different name for the ride. Prior to its debut at the 1963 Frankfurt International Motor Show, the name locked for the car was "Porsche 901." It was a legal threat from a French carmaker that forced Porsche's hand, and the name was eventually changed to 911. Peugeot apparently held the legal naming claims for three-figure numerical car model names with a zero in the middle.

Porsche was ready to ship the 901, but right ahead of its commercial journey, Porsche claims to have received a "friendly but distinct letter" from the fellow carmaker. Automakers bickering over the names of cars being "too similar" is nothing new. In 2011, Ford sued Ferrari over the F150 designation of its race car due to similarity to the former's F-150 truck. The 911 name was borne out of a similar tussle.