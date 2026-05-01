Why Washing Machines Have Windows (But Dishwashers Don't)

Most people take the range of household appliances we use every day for granted. But each of these time-saving conveniences had a beginning, which, for many, happened a very long time ago in another place and time. Take, for instance, the two devices we use to sanitize stuff — the washing machine and the dishwasher (we've ranked today's top models worst to first). Each took a very different evolutionary path, leading one to have a window, while the other did not.

Both can use extremely hot water to properly sanitize things so they're hygienically safe to use again, producing steam and condensation that would normally block the view of anything inside the machine. While tableware remains securely "locked" in place in a dishwasher, the washing machine's spinning drum tosses clothes around freely and constantly wipes the window clean. Additionally, seeing the clothes and the associated water level was one way to eliminate some of the guesswork from the equation, especially in early models that lacked sophisticated technology, thus making it the primary reason for the window.

One of the earliest attempts at automating the mundane task of "doing the laundry" was patented by an English chap in 1691 as a "Washing and Wringing" contraption. Many different versions came and went, most of which looked nothing like the machine we know and love today. In 1851, American inventor James King created the first "modern" washing machine with a drum that rotated via hand crank. One design that stuck around was the top-loading feature, where clothes were dropped into the top of a barrel or tub filled with water, making the entire process easy to monitor.