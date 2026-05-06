There's A New Standard For Engine Oil And You Probably Never Heard About It

The GF-7 standard replaces the previous GF-6 category with several stricter criteria. This includes increased wear protection, better piston cleanliness, improved thermal stability, and longer-lasting fuel economy. It also builds on previous standards' efforts to address low-speed pre-ignition, or LSPI, a potentially destructive condition in modern gasoline direct injection engines that's been known to cause severe internal damage and even catastrophic failure.

It's pretty typical to see new standards emerge every five to seven years. It tends to keep pace with evolving engine technologies, and for good reason: manufacturers need the standards to meet the increasing demands we put on our engines. Worried about what standard to get next time you go in for an oil change? There's no reason to worry. GF-7 oils are backward compatible with earlier standards. That means they can be used in vehicles whose engines previously required GF-6 or older formulations.

There are two variants of the GF-7 standard. GF-7A is for oils with viscosity grades of 0W-20 and heavier, while GF-7B is reserved for 0W-16 oils and is only backward compatible with its immediate predecessor. Older GF-6 products were officially phased out in March 2026, at which point GF-7 oils became the new baseline.