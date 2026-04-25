Ford Recall: Over 140K Vehicles Have Wires That Could Start An Electrical Fire

2026 is quickly turning out to be a terrible year for the Ford Motor Company. Within the first three months of the year, Ford amassed as many as 19 separate recalls that affected well over 7 million vehicles. In the April, the company added even more recalls to the list, with the newest one reportedly affecting an additional 140,000 vehicles. According to the NHTSA, the latest product recall issued by the company involves the 2024-2026 model year Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The affected Ford Ranger models are at risk of catching fire due to the possibility of a short circuit caused by a damaged wire located near the vehicle's A-pillar area. The wire in question supplies power to the right and left sun visor assembly of the vehicle. NHTSA documents indicate that the issue is caused by the use of excessively thick harness tapes and the improper positioning of the harness at the time of vehicle assembly. Ford deduced that this improper harness positioning could lead to the wire being exposed to the vehicle's sheet metal, leading to arcing and eventually increasing the chances of a major fire.

The issue came to light in October 2025 after the company came across a fire incident that affected the right A-pillar of a 2024 Ford Ranger. Investigation into the incident pointed to the likelihood of the fire being caused by a short-circuit. By November 2025, the trouble was flagged as a major issue to warrant the attention of Ford's Critical Concern Review Group (CCRG). Following a lengthy internal review, Ford's Field Review Committee approved the go-ahead for a field service action in April 2026.