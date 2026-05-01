Why Do Most Truckers Choose Snow Chains Over Winter Tires?

Truckers who roll through snowbound mountain passes typically make a very conscious choice, which is to strap snow chains onto the tires. That may seem odd, considering snow tires already exist — you just slip them on, and leave them there all season. You don't have to deal with the more tedious process of wrestling with metal links.

There are a number of reasons why truckers prefer this. Part of it has to do with how heavy these trucks are. A fully loaded semi runs around 80,000 pounds, which is then spread across 18 wheels — which is actually why semi-trucks are called 18-wheelers in the first place. That much weight spread across such a large surface area ends up doing funny things to physics.

The bigger reason, though, is the law. While plenty of exemptions exist for passenger cars with the right rubber, heavy commercial vehicles almost never qualify for those. In fact, state agency Caltrans even runs "truck screening" checkpoints during bad weather. In those, heavy-duty trucks have to physically show officers that chains are on board before proceeding. If they have no chains, they're asked to turn back.