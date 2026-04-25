This Old Ryobi Drill Was Recalled In 2010 – Owner Gets Replacement 16 Years Later

In 2010, popular toolmaker Ryobi issued a product recall for one of its products: the Ryobi Model HP 1802M cordless drill. The drill suffered an issue that caused the machine's switch to overheat, posing a fire hazard. More than 16 years after the recall, it remains one of the largest project recalls ever issued by Ryobi, affecting more than 455,000 units. What is more surprising is that Ryobi — in 2026 — continues to honor the recall promise it made over 15 years ago to buyers of this affected drill.

This remarkable incident came to light on the r/Ryobi subreddit, where a user recently posted about getting an old Ryobi drill replaced as part of a recall. It's only when he revealed the model number of the affected drill that fellow Ryobi users realized that the toolmaker continues to send replacement drills to users who are still in possession of the affected Ryobi Model HP 1802M cordless drill. Ryobi's commitment to honor the product recall 16 years after the notification has prompted other owners of the affected model to approach the company for a replacement.

What prompted Ryobi and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to issue the recall was the 47 separate reports of incidents related to the affected drill. These reports included incidents that involved the machine overheating, smoking, and melting. In some incidents, the drill even caught fire. The fire caused by the affected drill also resulted in 12 reported incidents of property damage that involved vehicles and homes. Two incidents involving the HP 1802M cordless drill resulted in minor burns to users who touched the overheated switch.