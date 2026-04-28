Here's How Much A 2021 Toyota Camry Has Depreciated In 5 Years
The decline of the sedan is well known. Beginning in the late 2010s, many automakers left the sedan and small-car market behind entirely, with companies like Ford discontinuing once-popular sedan models like the Fusion to focus on more profitable SUVs and crossovers. The mid-size sedan, once the default vehicle for American families, has been replaced by the crossover SUV — but that doesn't mean that all sedans are dead.
Toyota's venerable Camry, which for many years sat at the top of America's sales charts, has endured the SUV revolution and, even if the Camry's current annual sales figures aren't what they were 20 years ago, the automaker still sells hundreds of thousands of them in America each year. Thanks to its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordable price tag, demand for this trusted sedan remains strong, and that extends to the used market as well.
The 2021 Camry shows strong resale value across the board, although exact depreciation will vary depending on trim and powertrain. According to iSeeCars, the 2021 Camry ranks near the top of its class in resale value, with an average value of 68.9% of its original price as of mid-2026. Kelley Blue Book, meanwhile, has the fuel-sipping '21 Camry Hybrid in the top 10% of all sedans for resale value. Then there's the 2021 Camry TRD, which is actually worth nearly the same today — or possibly even more — than it was when new.
Pick your powertrain
The Camry is one of Toyota's longest-running models, with nine generations since its 1983 debut. The 2021 model year falls right in the middle of the car's eighth generation, which was sold between 2018 and 2024. Unlike the latest Camry, which has moved to a hybrid-only drivetrain, the 2021 Camry was available with three engine options across its various trims.
The base cars had a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, while the Camry Hybrid had a more fuel-efficient (and more powerful) 2.5-liter engine with electric assistance. Finally, there was the 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6, which made an impressive 301 hp and was a fairly rare option, aimed at those seeking extra performance from their family sedan. Another thing that set the '21 Camry apart from much of its mid-sized sedan competition was the availability of all-wheel drive.
As you'd expect with today's high gas prices, the hybrid version of the 2021 Camry holds its value quite well. Depreciation data from iSeeCars shows a five-year-old Camry Hybrid losing around 34% of its original value, compared to 38.5% for the average mid-size hybrid and 38.9% for the average sedan in general. Looking at current used prices, a 2021 Camry Hybrid typically carries a slight premium over a comparable non-hybrid, reflecting the original price difference between the two when new.
Is the Camry TRD a future classic?
While all models of the 2021 Camry generally have strong resale value, the version that holds its value best isn't the fuel-sipping hybrid. Instead, it's the performance-focused 2021 Camry TRD, which in some cases actually sells for more today than it did when new. While the Camry TRD was basically just a V6 Camry with some modest suspension and appearance tweaks, this unique sedan has remained quite popular on the used market.
Back in 2021, the Camry TRD had an MSRP of $33,285. In mid-2026, five-year-old examples with low mileage can fetch an impressive $34,000 at used car retailers like CarMax, and it'll likely continue to hold its value well, too. That's not just because it's a unique performance sedan backed by Toyota reliability, but because the company dropped the V6 engine option from the Camry completely when it redesigned the car for the 2025 model year.
If we look at it from that perspective, it seems this now-discontinued performance family sedan is well on its way to becoming a modern classic. That's probably something no one ever expected to say about any Toyota Camry, let alone one that's only five years old.