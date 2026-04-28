Here's How Much A 2021 Toyota Camry Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The decline of the sedan is well known. Beginning in the late 2010s, many automakers left the sedan and small-car market behind entirely, with companies like Ford discontinuing once-popular sedan models like the Fusion to focus on more profitable SUVs and crossovers. The mid-size sedan, once the default vehicle for American families, has been replaced by the crossover SUV — but that doesn't mean that all sedans are dead.

Toyota's venerable Camry, which for many years sat at the top of America's sales charts, has endured the SUV revolution and, even if the Camry's current annual sales figures aren't what they were 20 years ago, the automaker still sells hundreds of thousands of them in America each year. Thanks to its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordable price tag, demand for this trusted sedan remains strong, and that extends to the used market as well.

The 2021 Camry shows strong resale value across the board, although exact depreciation will vary depending on trim and powertrain. According to iSeeCars, the 2021 Camry ranks near the top of its class in resale value, with an average value of 68.9% of its original price as of mid-2026. Kelley Blue Book, meanwhile, has the fuel-sipping '21 Camry Hybrid in the top 10% of all sedans for resale value. Then there's the 2021 Camry TRD, which is actually worth nearly the same today — or possibly even more — than it was when new.