What Does 'D' Mean On A Manual Transmission?

Everyone who's ever driven an automatic has probably figured out that the 'D' on the shifter stands for 'drive.' How an automatic transmission works is a bit complicated. It uses a torque converter to transfer power from the engine to the transmission input shaft via a planetary gearset, employing a complex combination of mechanical, fluid, and electrical engineering to determine which gear the car needs to be in and shift without requiring any input from the driver. It's an ingenious design that has been endlessly refined and optimized since its inception.

That said, there are still many drivers who prefer the tactile feel of operating a manual. The debate as to which of these transmission styles is better is an old and well-trodden one, but there are definite benefits to both. Manual vehicles require the driver to press the clutch and shift gears by hand. Most of these stick shifts look pretty similar, with the different forward gears being represented by numbers and an 'R' for reverse–but that isn't always the case. There are some shifters out there that also have a 'D' printed on the handle as one of the available gears. This isn't the same as the 'drive' setting on an automatic, but it is actually an 'overdrive' setting that is designed to be activated when you've already pushed the vehicle as far as it can go in its top gear. Drivers who have a car or truck with this designation might be curious a little more about what it is and how it works.