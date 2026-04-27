Does Costco Accept Returns On Tires?
Folks who pony up for the privilege of purchasing bulk goods at big-box wholesaler Costco might be quick to tell you there are many reasons they opt to shop there. While it may not be the first reason they list, it's likely that the wholesale chain's customer-friendly return policy is one of the more legitimate pluses. If you're unaware of Costco's policy, it offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on virtually any item you purchase within its walls.
That, of course, means that almost any item you buy at your local Costco can also be returned within 90 days of purchase. "Almost" would be a word worth keying in on when it comes to the wholesaler's policy, however, as there are some items that are simply not eligible for a return. Costco does, after all, sell virtually everything you can imagine these days, including even tires for cars, trucks, and SUVs. Since the chain's wholesale setup allows it to undercut some retailers on pricing for desirable models from the major tire manufacturers, tires have become big sellers at Costco.
However, if you choose to buy your tires there, you may not be able to return them, as Costco has designated them as items with a "limited useful life expectancy." That list also includes things like batteries, which begin to degrade almost immediately after being installed. That fact is enough to disqualify tires from its otherwise liberal return policy. There are, however, scenarios in which tire returns may be accepted at Costco.
What to know about Costco's policy on tire returns
Regarding those products with "limited useful life expectancy," it appears that Costco's no-return policy applies to items that have already been used. For instance, batteries that have been opened and installed in a device cannot be returned. Ditto for tires that have already been installed on a vehicle and driven on. If, however, you purchased your new tires online from Costco and decided that you no longer wanted or needed them, they can be returned unused to the store for a refund.
According to Costco's FAQ page for tire purchases, there are two avenues available to members who've decided they don't want to keep their tires, with the wholesaler offering a refund to those who promptly visit the Wholesale Tire Center once the tires have arrived. You can also contact Costco directly, and a representative will submit a refund request on your behalf. That refund can be credited back to your original method if you purchased the tires from Costco.com. However, exchanges are not an option in this scenario, with Costco requiring shoppers to place a separate order if they want different tires.
While Costco will apparently not accept returns on installed or used tires, shoppers may not be completely out of luck if they are not satisfied with their new tires. That's because many manufacturers offer warranty coverage on their tires for as many as 60 days, as is the case with the family-owned Michelin brand. Those policies tend to require that customers return the tire to the point of purchase, where sellers like Costco can offer an exchange for a tire of equal or lesser value.