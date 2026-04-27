Does Costco Accept Returns On Tires?

Folks who pony up for the privilege of purchasing bulk goods at big-box wholesaler Costco might be quick to tell you there are many reasons they opt to shop there. While it may not be the first reason they list, it's likely that the wholesale chain's customer-friendly return policy is one of the more legitimate pluses. If you're unaware of Costco's policy, it offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee on virtually any item you purchase within its walls.

That, of course, means that almost any item you buy at your local Costco can also be returned within 90 days of purchase. "Almost" would be a word worth keying in on when it comes to the wholesaler's policy, however, as there are some items that are simply not eligible for a return. Costco does, after all, sell virtually everything you can imagine these days, including even tires for cars, trucks, and SUVs. Since the chain's wholesale setup allows it to undercut some retailers on pricing for desirable models from the major tire manufacturers, tires have become big sellers at Costco.

However, if you choose to buy your tires there, you may not be able to return them, as Costco has designated them as items with a "limited useful life expectancy." That list also includes things like batteries, which begin to degrade almost immediately after being installed. That fact is enough to disqualify tires from its otherwise liberal return policy. There are, however, scenarios in which tire returns may be accepted at Costco.