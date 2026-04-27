What Is Georgia's Clean Air Force & Where Is It Located?
If you know anything about businesses or government agencies, you know that, in general, they love a good acronym. For cases in point, check out the likes of IBM (International Business Machines), IKEA (Ingvar Kamprad Elmtaryd Agunnaryd), and the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) to name a few. Heck, even GEICO is an acronym, standing in for Government Employees Insurance Company. There are, however, a few lesser-known agencies in the world that also use acronyms, including Georgia's Clean Air Force, which is often referred to as the GCAF by those in the know.
To be clear, the agency has nothing to do with military members with an affinity for flying fighter jets. Rather, the GCAF is focused on vehicles on the road. More specifically, the agency is dedicated to ensuring cars, trucks and SUVs registered in the state of Georgia are compliant with both state and federal emissions standards.
The state founded the agency in 1996for that specific purpose in reaction to the passing of the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean Air Act. In the three decades since the passing of that act, the GCAF has continued to help ensure Georgia remains compliant.
Here's where cars are required to visit GCAF sites in Georgia
The EPA's Clean Air Act helped to establish national clean air standards in the US, doing so in part by altering the way states measure and control vehicle emissions. Many states, of course, already had measures in place to help monitor emissions, and those measures include testing motorcycles for emissions as well. In Georgia, those tests are undertaken in specific testing stations that are operated by the GCAF. In the years since its formation, Georgia's Clean Air Force claims its stations have been able to identify some 4.8-million heavy polluting vehicles within the state's borders, the repair of which has helped produce cleaner, safer air for residents within the state's borders.
Interestingly enough, not every vehicle in the state is subjected to regular emissions testing from Georgia's Clean Air Force. Instead, only locales designated as "non-attainment" areas due to elevated pollution levels are required to utilize GCAF facilities. In Georgia, that largely means the various counties that form the greater metropolitan area surrounding Atlanta.
For the 2026 registration period, gas-powered cars and light-duty trucks from the model years of 2002 to 2023 are due for annual emissions tests. The list of vehicles required to undergo annual emissions testing is further restricted to vehicles registered in one of the following 13 counties, including: Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, Paulding, and Rockdale. So, if you live and drive a vehicle in one of those counties, you'll need to ensure it is GCAF compliant.