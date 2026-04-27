What Is Georgia's Clean Air Force & Where Is It Located?

If you know anything about businesses or government agencies, you know that, in general, they love a good acronym. For cases in point, check out the likes of IBM (International Business Machines), IKEA (Ingvar Kamprad Elmtaryd Agunnaryd), and the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) to name a few. Heck, even GEICO is an acronym, standing in for Government Employees Insurance Company. There are, however, a few lesser-known agencies in the world that also use acronyms, including Georgia's Clean Air Force, which is often referred to as the GCAF by those in the know.

To be clear, the agency has nothing to do with military members with an affinity for flying fighter jets. Rather, the GCAF is focused on vehicles on the road. More specifically, the agency is dedicated to ensuring cars, trucks and SUVs registered in the state of Georgia are compliant with both state and federal emissions standards.

The state founded the agency in 1996for that specific purpose in reaction to the passing of the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Clean Air Act. In the three decades since the passing of that act, the GCAF has continued to help ensure Georgia remains compliant.