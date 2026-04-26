Does Harbor Freight's Tire Changer Work For Truck Tires? What Users Are Saying

These days, there isn't much that the do-it-yourselfers of the world cannot purchase at their local Harbor Freight Tool store. Even if you can't find what you need in-store, odds are the family-owned hardware retailer has a functional option available in its online outlet. While many no doubt flock to Harbor Freight in search of home improvement gear, the retailer also carries a full range of options best fit for use in the garage. In case you didn't read the headline closely, yes, that does indeed include a DIY Manual Tire Changer.

That potentially game-changing garage fixture comes from Pittsburgh Tools, which is one of many notable brands currently owned by Harbor Freight Tools. At present, that tire changer is selling for a mere $64.99, and according to one customer, that budget-friendly sticker price may save you close to $20 every time you use it, since taking tires to a shop for swapping can get pricey in a hurry. It's safe to assume the savings would be even bigger if you are looking to swap truck tires.

Thus, the question becomes whether the Pittsburgh Manual Tire Changer is up to that particular task. The answer isn't entirely cut-and-dried, but according to its Harbor Freight product page, the changer should be able to handle tires for many light trucks. The site also notes that the device tops out at tires with 16-inch rims. Users, however, believe it may be able to handle much larger tires.