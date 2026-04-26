If You Played Pokémon Go, Your Activity Was Used For Way More Than You Think

Let's rewind to the good old summer of 2016, when Snapchat dog filters and the Mannequin Challenge dominated social media. And out in the real world, it was Pokémon Go that was the real sensation. People were wandering around every gas station parking lot and weird alleyway in the hopes of capturing a legendary cartoon monster. That was Niantic's viral AR game at its peak. But now, a decade later, it's turned out that a lot of that was actually helping the company capture location data, visually, to help delivery robots find their way along sidewalks.

The thing is, in May 2025, Niantic spun off a separate AI company called Niantic Spatial. Data is gold to AI companies, and the outfit has been using its stash — a huge pile of 30 billion images from all those cameras pointed at statues, storefronts, and random little landmarks — to build a database of the real world. That database is what's now a visual positioning system (VPS). Niantic Spatial says its version can pinpoint a location to within a few centimeters.

In fact, the company has already scored a client. Coco Robotics is a startup that builds small wheeled robots you might have recently spotted running amok on college campuses and city sidewalks. These bots are roughly the size of a large cooler and are built for food deliveries, rated to carry a maximum of about eight extra-large pizzas. The company is already operating them in Miami, Chicago, Helsinki, Los Angeles, and Jersey City. Across the entire fleet, they've already completed over half a million deliveries.