Why Do Slow Cars Always Seem To Catch Back Up To You? A Mathematician Explains

Every driver has been there: you've either been the person in a rush, speeding through intersections on the way to your destination just to feel like you've not gotten anywhere, or you've been the person who's chuckled to themselves as you catch up to someone who'd sped past you at the next red light. Why does this always seem to happen?

A researcher at Dublin City University, Ireland, Dr. Conor S. Boland, has been investigating this phenomenon and, in a paper published by Royal Society Open Science, dubbed it the "Voorhees Law of Traffic." The name was inspired by the villain from the "Friday the 13th" movies, Jason Vorhees, who always seems to catch his victims even though he moves at a walking pace.

According to Boland, this all boils down to traffic lights. If two cars are traveling at different speeds after leaving a traffic light, the spacing between them can change significantly depending on how the traffic lights in question work, the color and duration of the lights the cars encounter, and the time it takes each set of lights to complete their full cycle. In some cases, traffic lights can totally erase the distance between two cars, stopping even the speediest driver from getting too far ahead.