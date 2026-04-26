NYC Thieves Destroy A McLaren (And More) When Luxury Car Heist Goes Wrong

Besides being illegal, organized vehicle theft doesn't always go as planned. While some thieves have pulled off luxury car heists valued at $2 million, others failed to get away with their intended target, including a group of thieves in New York City who reportedly almost sealed the deal, but ultimately slipped up in brutal fashion. As the story goes, they tried to make off with multiple vehicles, but failed to do so and banged multiple up first. One of their pricier attempted getaway cars, a McLaren, was absolutely wrecked during the botched heist.

The Manhattan heist attempt was reported by the likes of NBC New York, which explained that the situation went down at a parking garage on West 43rd Street near 11th Avenue. Four vehicles were allegedly targeted: a Range Rover, a McLaren, a Mercedes, and a Volvo. They were all pretty roughed up during the theft process. The only one not left behind near the garage was the McLaren, though this ride was smashed up the worst of all. The driver appears to have crashed it roughly a block away. It was found with a crushed front end due to a pole collision, and the airbags deployed.

At the time of publication, the individuals responsible for the failed heist are still at large. While this planned theft didn't unfold as those involved had hoped, car theft remains a serious issue in New York City — one that city officials continue to take seriously.