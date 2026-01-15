Police Seeking Thieves Who Pulled Off $2M Luxury Car Heist

Given the high-profile nature of this theft and the huge financial loss, Ontario law enforcement is working hard to find all of the individuals responsible for this break-in and theft. Several drops of blood were also found at the crime scene, indicating that the person who drove off in the Ferrari may have been cut during the heist. As reported by The Toronto Star, the thieves also left behind part of a false fingernail, potentially giving law enforcement more evidence to use as they attempt to close in on all the thieves.

As for Lockwood Leasing, longtime manager Mark Kusiewicz spoke to The Toronto Star about the mind-boggling nature of the heist. He has since studied the surveillance footage and believes the heist was premeditated in some way, pointing to the relaxed nature of the thieves as evidence. In the wake of this situation, he hopes to see businesses be more prepared against potential threats in the future, with harsher punishments handed down by the law for perpetrators.

Kusiewicz added, "There has to be something to [stop] these people from getting away with this kind of stuff [...] Our security is being jeopardized." While there may be little one can do against thieves as organized as these, you can still try to mitigate the risks of car theft on an individual level. One way is by trying to pre-empt thefts by learning how to spot when thieves are targeting your car.