Thieves Snag Custom Range Rover Owned By Shaquille O'Neal

With a staggering net worth of $500 million, it's no surprise that Shaquille O'Neal can afford a luxurious lifestyle, including an extensive collection of custom vehicles. Recently, the retired NBA player decided to add to his collection, purchasing a black 2025 Land Rover Range Rover customized to accommodate his 7-foot-1 frame. O'Neal paid $180,000 to Effortless Motors in Riverside, California, for his new ride, and even more for said customization work. The athlete's new luxury SUV was supposed to be delivered to O'Neal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in early October 2025, but it never reached its destination. Reports are now saying that the customized Range Rover has been stolen.

Based on information obtained by news outlets, including ABC 7 Chicago and the Los Angeles Times, O'Neal's car may have been snagged by thieves while in transit. The vehicle was allegedly intercepted and removed from shipment under false pretenses, with the company transporting the SUV claiming that it was the victim of a cyberattack.

At the time of writing, investigators from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office believe that the stolen SUV may have been brought to Atlanta, Georgia. Due to their luxury appeal — some call them the ultimate luxury off-roaders — and high market value, Range Rovers rank among the most stolen cars in America, although it's hard to say whether this particular example was stolen because it was a Range Rover or because of its connection to the basketball star.