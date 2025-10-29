Thieves Snag Custom Range Rover Owned By Shaquille O'Neal
With a staggering net worth of $500 million, it's no surprise that Shaquille O'Neal can afford a luxurious lifestyle, including an extensive collection of custom vehicles. Recently, the retired NBA player decided to add to his collection, purchasing a black 2025 Land Rover Range Rover customized to accommodate his 7-foot-1 frame. O'Neal paid $180,000 to Effortless Motors in Riverside, California, for his new ride, and even more for said customization work. The athlete's new luxury SUV was supposed to be delivered to O'Neal in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in early October 2025, but it never reached its destination. Reports are now saying that the customized Range Rover has been stolen.
Based on information obtained by news outlets, including ABC 7 Chicago and the Los Angeles Times, O'Neal's car may have been snagged by thieves while in transit. The vehicle was allegedly intercepted and removed from shipment under false pretenses, with the company transporting the SUV claiming that it was the victim of a cyberattack.
At the time of writing, investigators from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office believe that the stolen SUV may have been brought to Atlanta, Georgia. Due to their luxury appeal — some call them the ultimate luxury off-roaders — and high market value, Range Rovers rank among the most stolen cars in America, although it's hard to say whether this particular example was stolen because it was a Range Rover or because of its connection to the basketball star.
What the authorities are doing to find Shaq's stolen vehicle
Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the disappearance of Shaquille O'Neal's custom Range Rover. Effortless Motors owner Ahmad Abdelrahman appears to be helping with the efforts to find the athlete's car, with the company offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that helps recover the SUV.
In a phone interview with the Los Angeles Times, Abdelrahman said that this is the first time his company has had to deal with such a problem. "I've never had this happen to us before. We do all his vehicles. We've transported deals for him hundreds of times, and something like this is definitely insane," he said.
The black Range Rover was supposed to arrive in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in time for O'Neal's visit to the city, where he was set to make an appearance at a Louisiana State University game. Authorities were alerted when the vehicle failed to arrive at its destination. Lumpkin County investigators have determined that the car was stolen from a fabrication shop in the Dahlonega area, where it was undergoing extra work, and have identified possible suspects. Authorities have also received several search warrants to carry out search operations. Further details have not been publicized at the time of writing.