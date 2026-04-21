Lowe's Is Selling Kobalt Mini Tool Boxes With Your Favorite NFL Team On It For $32

No matter how many tools you have in your garage or home workshop, it's likely you've occasionally struggled to find places to safely store everything. Thankfully, tool owners are hardly hurting for high-quality tool storage options these days, with many major tool manufacturers offering boxes and chests of all sizes. That list includes Kobalt Tools, a brand owned by Lowe's. The tool maker now offers a full range of storage options fit to hold its hand tools, power tools, and accessories.

Kobalt's toolboxes may chiefly help you organize your space, but a few also provide a little more in the way of style. That's particularly true for fans of pro football, as Kobalt Tools has released a full line of toolboxes featuring the logo and team colors of your favorite crew from the National Football League (NFL). You can now buy a team-specific Kobalt Mini Toolbox for all 32 NFL franchises.

The toolboxes are indeed "Mini," stretching 10.83 inches in width, 5.91 inches in depth, and 5.91 inches in height. They feature two drawers and a top-load box, and are currently selling for just $31.98.