Lowe's Is Selling Kobalt Mini Tool Boxes With Your Favorite NFL Team On It For $32
No matter how many tools you have in your garage or home workshop, it's likely you've occasionally struggled to find places to safely store everything. Thankfully, tool owners are hardly hurting for high-quality tool storage options these days, with many major tool manufacturers offering boxes and chests of all sizes. That list includes Kobalt Tools, a brand owned by Lowe's. The tool maker now offers a full range of storage options fit to hold its hand tools, power tools, and accessories.
Kobalt's toolboxes may chiefly help you organize your space, but a few also provide a little more in the way of style. That's particularly true for fans of pro football, as Kobalt Tools has released a full line of toolboxes featuring the logo and team colors of your favorite crew from the National Football League (NFL). You can now buy a team-specific Kobalt Mini Toolbox for all 32 NFL franchises.
The toolboxes are indeed "Mini," stretching 10.83 inches in width, 5.91 inches in depth, and 5.91 inches in height. They feature two drawers and a top-load box, and are currently selling for just $31.98.
Users are pretty happy with their Kobalt NFL themed tool boxes
At the time of writing, toolboxes featuring several teams appear to be sold out on the Lowe's website, and it's unclear if they'll be restocked. Part of the popularity could be driven by solid reviews. Folks who have already purchased Kobalt's NFL-themed toolbox are clearly happy with their purchase, awarding it a user rating of 4.8 stars out of five.
The reviews reveal that many customers merely appreciate the novelty of repping their favorite team in their garage or workshop. Several users also note that the toolbox is small enough to use as a storage option on a desktop or dresser, while others claim it is the ideal size for use in a truck or SUV. One user points out that this is the perfect size of toolbox to store smaller tools that tend to get lost in the mix in bigger chests.
Some customers also claim to be impressed with the sturdiness of the toolbox. YouTuber HonestlyOCD didn't review the NFL-specific model, but they highlighted the versatility of the Mini box in general. As far as complaints go, one user felt the color was off for their team, and another felt the quality of their box was lacking. Otherwise, complaints are few and far between.