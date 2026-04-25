Not The Ford F-150 Or RAM 1500 – This Truck Has The Highest 5-Year Depreciation

Five-year resale values for used cars and trucks increased between 2025 and 2026, with a recent study by iSeeCars finding that the average new vehicle will lose 41.8% of its original value over that period. That's 3.8% less than the average in 2025. Trucks lose even less of their value than other vehicle segments, with the average new truck depreciating 34.2% after five years.

Both the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 lose a higher percentage of their sticker price than the segment average, but neither loses as much as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. It has the highest five-year depreciation rate of any new truck in the iSeeCars study, shedding 39.7% of its sticker price. It's not all bad news, though: compared to its rivals, the Silverado is at the back of the pack, but it still retains a higher portion of its value than the average new vehicle.

If you're looking to get as much money for your trade-in as possible when it's time to upgrade, one truck maker stands out from the rest. Toyota's Tacoma and Tundra comfortably take first and second place in the segment, losing only 19.9% and 21.2% of their value, respectively. The third-best performer in the segment is the Ford Ranger, which depreciated 30.2% after five years on the road.