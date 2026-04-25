Not The Ford F-150 Or RAM 1500 – This Truck Has The Highest 5-Year Depreciation
Five-year resale values for used cars and trucks increased between 2025 and 2026, with a recent study by iSeeCars finding that the average new vehicle will lose 41.8% of its original value over that period. That's 3.8% less than the average in 2025. Trucks lose even less of their value than other vehicle segments, with the average new truck depreciating 34.2% after five years.
Both the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500 lose a higher percentage of their sticker price than the segment average, but neither loses as much as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. It has the highest five-year depreciation rate of any new truck in the iSeeCars study, shedding 39.7% of its sticker price. It's not all bad news, though: compared to its rivals, the Silverado is at the back of the pack, but it still retains a higher portion of its value than the average new vehicle.
If you're looking to get as much money for your trade-in as possible when it's time to upgrade, one truck maker stands out from the rest. Toyota's Tacoma and Tundra comfortably take first and second place in the segment, losing only 19.9% and 21.2% of their value, respectively. The third-best performer in the segment is the Ford Ranger, which depreciated 30.2% after five years on the road.
There are plenty of other things to like about the Silverado
Although it won't retain as much of its value as other pickup trucks, the 2026 Silverado still packs plenty of appeal. The 2026 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study placed it second overall for reliability, just behind the Ram 1500 and ahead of the Ford F-150 and GMC Sierra. Notably, neither the Toyota Tundra nor the Tacoma is ranked as a top performer by the study, despite the Japanese brand's long-standing reputation for reliability. In 2025, the Silverado scored even better, earning J.D. Power's best-in-class award for dependability.
Chevy also offers the Silverado in a huge variety of trims for the 2026 model year, from the sub-$40,000 base trim to the pricey off-road-ready ZR2. For buyers with suitably healthy budgets, the Silverado ZR2 is an excellent all-rounder, with enough all-terrain capability to conquer the toughest trails while still being impressively well-mannered on the road. So, while it might not hold its value like a Toyota, there's still plenty to like about Chevy's bestseller.