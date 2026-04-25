Google Spinoff Takes Aim At Starlink With Wireless Fiber Internet Speeds

In the United States, cable and fiber-optic internet have been the go-to methods for internet access for most households. More recently, satellites whizzing overhead became a new option. But now, a company called Taara has come up with a third option, and it involves shooting invisible beams of light across the city. And this isn't some random startup either. It actually broke away from Alphabet's moonshot factory, known as X, last year. Now, it's its own thing, though Alphabet still holds onto a minority stake. It's also backed by outside investors like Series X Capital, who are helping it scale.

But big names aren't the only thing the company has working in its favor. It has the technology too. Taara's new product is the Taara Beam, a projector-sized box weighing roughly 17 pounds. It can literally beam internet through the air at speeds of up to 25 Gbps. It does this using near-infrared light, which is the same technology your TV remote uses to talk to your TV.

Unlike fiber-optic cables that require installers to dig up streets, this box doesn't need an elaborate setup to work either. These boxes can be set up on rooftops, lampposts, or cell towers in a matter of hours. All Taara needs to ensure is that one of these boxes points to another one about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) away. And as long as nothing blocks the line of sight between the two, you get fiber-level speeds. Moreover, because of that simple installation, Taara doesn't have to deal with things like spectrum licensing and right-of-way paperwork, which saves money and time.