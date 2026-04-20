If Two Major US Airlines Merged Together, What Would That Mean For Flyers?

Recent reporting suggests that the idea of a merger between American Airlines and United Airlines has been informally raised at a high level. The reports claim that United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby floated the idea with the Trump administration. However, the merger is highly unlikely to happen for several reasons, not least of which is American Airlines' response to the proposal. In a statement, the airline said the merger would be "negative for competition and for consumers," and that it was not "engaged or interested in" such a dialogue, effectively rejecting the hypothetical proposal.

Even if American Airlines had responded more positively, the merger would be unlikely to happen. The U.S. airline industry is already highly consolidated, with the four largest carriers (which include American and United) accounting for about 80% of domestic capacity. A merger of this kind would create the world's largest airline, and such a consolidation would undoubtedly face intense antitrust review.

While the chances of the merger happening are slim, if it did happen, the most obvious place where passengers would feel it is in their pockets. This is simple market economics; less direct competition on overlapping routes could lead to higher ticket prices. We don't need to rely on too much conjecture either. The 2008 merger between Delta Air Lines — an airline that offers some of the best in-flight entertainment — and Northwest Airlines is a case study in what happens when two major airlines merge.