What Does FX4 Mean On A Ford Truck – And Is It Different From 4x4?
The Ford F-150 has continuously been the best-selling truck in the United States for a reason: It's a capable and practical full-size truck that can tow up to 10,000 pounds and has many standout features, including solid off-road capability with the right add-ons. If you've seen one on a trail before, you may have noticed the "FX4" badge on the side. This badge indicates that it has the Off-Road Package.
All these acronyms can start to get a bit confusing after a while, but Fx4 is different from 4x4. The latter is shorthand for "four-wheel drive." This is considered the best drivetrain for off-roading, especially in larger vehicles. Optioning a modern F-150 with four-wheel drive allows buyers to spec an Off-Road Package. This package adds several features and tweaks, including an off-road tuned suspension, skid plates, hill descent control, electronic locking rear differential, and all-terrain tires. Thus, if you see an F-150 with an FX4 badge, you can probably bet it won't be sticking to the pavement.
Is the Ford F-150 FX4 package worth it?
The F-150's FX4 package is meant to make the pickup more capable on trails, making it steadier on hills, offering better control while crawling over rocks, improving grip on various surfaces like dirt and sand, and providing more protection for your vehicle's undercarriage. But is the package worth the $1,320 premium?
A lot of Ford F-150 owners don't think so. The suspension is one of the biggest complaints, with off-roading enthusiasts on Reddit saying they're a bit too soft for proper off-roading. The tires are also a sore spot, with professional reviewers, such as Autoblog, highlighting how the Pirelli Scorpion tires aren't really suited for the rough stuff. It's not all bad, though: the rear differential is a notable improvement for off-roading, and is often mentioned as a useful add-on by enthusiasts. Enthusiasts who regularly tackle difficult trails may want to consider upgrading to the Ford Raptor instead, although it will cost a lot more.