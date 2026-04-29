What Does FX4 Mean On A Ford Truck – And Is It Different From 4x4?

The Ford F-150 has continuously been the best-selling truck in the United States for a reason: It's a capable and practical full-size truck that can tow up to 10,000 pounds and has many standout features, including solid off-road capability with the right add-ons. If you've seen one on a trail before, you may have noticed the "FX4" badge on the side. This badge indicates that it has the Off-Road Package.

All these acronyms can start to get a bit confusing after a while, but Fx4 is different from 4x4. The latter is shorthand for "four-wheel drive." This is considered the best drivetrain for off-roading, especially in larger vehicles. Optioning a modern F-150 with four-wheel drive allows buyers to spec an Off-Road Package. This package adds several features and tweaks, including an off-road tuned suspension, skid plates, hill descent control, electronic locking rear differential, and all-terrain tires. Thus, if you see an F-150 with an FX4 badge, you can probably bet it won't be sticking to the pavement.