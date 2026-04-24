The Smartest Way To Upgrade Your Car Interior Without Replacing Everything
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Most drivers want cars with nice interiors. After all, the average American driver spends at least 60 minutes per day driving. But if you're bored with the same regular look, you might be tempted to do a complete car interior restoration. Before you shell out cash on a major rework, you should know that there are many cosmetic upgrades you can make to your car to give it a new lease on life. The good news is that these upgrades won't be hard on your wallet, and you will not have to replace everything.
One of the smartest ways to add an aesthetic touch to your car's interior is to install seat covers. If you're a regular driver, sooner or later, your seats will age over time due to sun rays and stains from food and drink. To protect your original upholstery from wear and tear, it's wise that you invest in the best seat covers. They will transform a boring interior into a snazzy one, keep things springy clean, and even hide seat damage.
However, while seat covers are cheap car accessories that users say will instantly improve comfort, it's best that you spend extra money on premium options. Unlike cheap options that only protect your seats from wear and spills, premium seat covers offer more comfort, better protection, a full coverage fit, and airbag compatibility.
Keep the underneath looking good and protected with floor mats
Floor mats designed by the original car manufacturer will match your car's interior and fit perfectly. The only major problem is that they can feel a bit more boring. A good floor mat set doesn't just protect your car from rust; it preserves resale value and makes cleaning a bit easier. With that said, while cheap rubber and plastic floor mats will do all this, if you want to turn up the mood of your car in an instant, you'll want to install vinyl car floor mats.
Tuxmat custom floor mats, for instance, will shield your floorboards and carpets from spilled coffee and stand up to muddy boots and messy footprints. While they are quite expensive, they'll definitely enhance your car's aesthetics and comfort. They're also waterproof and designed for specific vehicles, meaning they fit just right and adapt to all kinds of weather. However, if you can't find a Tuxmat for your vehicle, ask the company for one, and they will seriously consider your request.
When shopping for non-OEM floor mats, whether for comfort or style, we highly recommend choosing models that fit your vehicle perfectly. Each car has unique dimensions and specifications for floor mats, and you risk interfering with the brake or accelerator pedal if you choose one that doesn't fit your car perfectly.
Turn up the mood of your car's interior with LED Lights
If you want to make your old car feel new, you'll probably focus more on the seats and dashboard, and the interior lighting will just come as an afterthought. But colorful custom interior car lights can make a cheap-looking interior feel more luxurious. Standard car lights are often designed for function, not to create an ambiance. Installing RGB interior lights, like these Goove Car LED Strip Lights, available on Amazon for $29, in your door pockets, dashboard edges, center console, footwells, and cupholders adds a unique and decidedly high-end look to your cabin.
On top of that, the customizable nature of these versatile strips – you can adjust their brightness, hue, and color temperature remotely — allows you to create a personalized ambiance. Whether you want a soothing glow for a romantic night drive or a fun color mix for a night out with friends, these lights will turn up the mood in an instant.
Unlike standard lights that can be super distracting while driving at night, with these LED strips, you can dim them and set them to a subtler color to reduce eye strain. As a bonus, these strips have music-sync functionality that pulses the lights to the beat and rhythm of the song you're playing in your car.