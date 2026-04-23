3 Gas Station Safety Tips You Probably Should Know

Even though EVs are gaining adoption globally, diesel- and gas-powered models still dominate our roads. This means that millions of drivers pull into gas stations every day, making fueling a routine part of driving. Just like driving your car, refueling it is a process heavily reliant on instincts and habits that can be either good or lead to a life-threatening situation. After all, gas stations aren't exactly the safest places. They're prime destinations for criminal activity and hotbeds of fire hazards.

As we all know, gasoline is highly flammable. If a high volume is present (as it often is at a gas station) and the fumes are exposed to an open flame or a spark, it can ignite a fire or a catastrophic explosion. Considering that an average of 4,150 fires in or on gas station properties were reported each year between 2014 and 2018, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), it's important to learn how to stay safe.

Something as simple as static electricity generated when you enter your car while fueling can ignite a dangerous flash fire, as can seemingly innocuous things like leaving your engine on or using your phone. With that in mind, whether you are a novice at the pump or a seasoned driver, here are gas station safety tips you should know to protect yourself and others.