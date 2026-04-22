Why Did Most Major Brands Stop Making Curved TVs?

When curved TVs first landed around 2013, companies touted them as the future, saying they brought the wraparound experience of massive screens like IMAX to the living room. Everyone promised greater depth and a viewing environment suited for 4K video. And for a while, the concept seemed to be succeeding, too, riding on that initial wow factor. However, that enthusiasm quickly vanished from the consumer side of things. In fact, even after three years of marketing, the share of curved TVs in the global TV market stood at a mere 4% in the final quarter of 2016, according to data by IHS Technology. In fact, this was the highest share ever recorded.

So by 2017, the very companies that had shown off their cool concepts were already abandoning the dream. For instance, Samsung's flagship Q9 model for that year was completely flat. Both LG and Sony killed curved TV production that year. Samsung did stick around a bit longer with the budget TU8300, released in 2020, but it too called it quits after that. Today, while a dedicated few may still seek out the curved TVs, the industry itself has moved on. Brands have accepted that buyers prefer more traditional layouts, and for good reason.