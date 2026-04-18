$500M US Warship Dismantlement Derailed By An Ill-Timed Computer Glitch

The Navy ship CVN-65, known as the USS Enterprise — not to be confused with other U.S. Navy ships that have been given the Enterprise name – is set to be dismantled. Serving from 1958 to 2012, CVN-65 was the Navy's first nuclear-powered ship and is also the first ship of its kind to be prepared for full disassembly and disposal. Of course, it hasn't fully earned the second accolade just yet, as there's an issue with actually getting the process underway. Thanks to an apparent computer glitch at an inopportune time, the procedure and the bureaucracy behind it have gone to the courtroom.

The issue stems from the Navy's alleged mishandling of the dismantlement contract in April 2025. The Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment website, where companies bid for the rights to dismantle the ship, reportedly had issues on deadline day, leading to individuals getting locked out and enduring long loading times. This allegedly caused the likes of HII Shipcycle LLC. to fail to submit their bids before the deadline. HII requested leniency due to the issues, but was denied. As a result, the Navy awarded the $537 million contract to NorthStar Marine Dismantlement Services LLC., partnered with Modern American Recycling and Radiological Services, in May.

However, in August, EnergySolutions Federal Support LLC. and HII Shipcycle filed an appeal, claiming that they were wrongfully disqualified from bidding on the contract due to the Navy website's glitches. Come February 2026, Judge Philip S. Hadji ordered that the Navy halt the NorthStar contract and reopen the bidding. Unsurprisingly, those at NorthStar weren't so quick to let this ruling stand.