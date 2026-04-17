Major US Airline Ditches Its 'Budget' Reputation, Teases First-Class Seats

Flying in the spring of 2026 has become more of an aggravation than usual, thanks in large part to the cost. In fact, new fees have hit major airline flyers as fuel prices continue to rise. Things aren't getting any better, as Southwest Airlines is now making a clear break from its budget-friendly identity. Judging from what the company has said so far, this appears to be a whole new approach that flyers may not be too thrilled about.

Southwest Airlines had already ditched low-cost staples that once made them a popular option for air travelers. This includes open seating and free checked bags, which are no longer guaranteed for all passengers. But the airline's possible adoption of first-class seating, which is something they've never done before, is also turning heads. Southwest is even considering adding airport lounges, which would also bolster this new premium direction. If these moves do happen, it would mark one of the biggest shifts in company history.

During an appearance at the 2026 Semafor World Economy Forum, Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan claimed open seating was too random and that customers actually wanted assigned seating instead. He also stated that people were looking for more options from the company. "They don't want one singular product," Jordan stated, "they want more choice in terms of what they get." Jordan teased that more changes were on the way, though he did not reiterate what that meant.