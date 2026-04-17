Major US Airline Ditches Its 'Budget' Reputation, Teases First-Class Seats
Flying in the spring of 2026 has become more of an aggravation than usual, thanks in large part to the cost. In fact, new fees have hit major airline flyers as fuel prices continue to rise. Things aren't getting any better, as Southwest Airlines is now making a clear break from its budget-friendly identity. Judging from what the company has said so far, this appears to be a whole new approach that flyers may not be too thrilled about.
Southwest Airlines had already ditched low-cost staples that once made them a popular option for air travelers. This includes open seating and free checked bags, which are no longer guaranteed for all passengers. But the airline's possible adoption of first-class seating, which is something they've never done before, is also turning heads. Southwest is even considering adding airport lounges, which would also bolster this new premium direction. If these moves do happen, it would mark one of the biggest shifts in company history.
During an appearance at the 2026 Semafor World Economy Forum, Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan claimed open seating was too random and that customers actually wanted assigned seating instead. He also stated that people were looking for more options from the company. "They don't want one singular product," Jordan stated, "they want more choice in terms of what they get." Jordan teased that more changes were on the way, though he did not reiterate what that meant.
A closer look at Southwest's travel experience
As of this writing, Southwest Airlines' current cabin layout consists of a single cabin with three seat options. These include Standard seating, Preferred seating, and Extra Legroom. If a first-class designation was eventually introduced, it would represent a new, separate seating tier beyond the current three-option structure. Since first class is always in the front, the layout would likely need to change in order to accommodate it.
Then there's the question of how first-class would affect pricing. Southwest, which ranks high for reliability and customer satisfaction, uses a four-tier fare bundle system. The options range from Basic, which offers the lowest price but comes with assigned seating at check-in and limited boarding priority, to higher tiers such as Choice. There's also Choice Preferred, and Choice Extra, which adds more flexibility, and expanded seat selection. Each level is designed to bundle different combinations of benefits, and access to seating upgrades like Extra Legroom or Preferred seats, depending on the fare purchased.
If Southwest adds a first-class option, it would probably need to be integrated into this existing tiered bundle system. It would essentially become a new top-level fare category, offering expanded benefits beyond Choice Extra, which is positioned as an "all-in" tier. However, it would have to be within the same structure of seat selection, boarding priority, and bundled perks. Of course, Southwest could revamp the entire system and if so, everything about the company's fare structure could change from that point on.