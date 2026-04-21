This Was The First Production Motorcycle In History With Over 200 HP

Motorcycles represent a level of freedom that many car drivers may never experience. Much of that freedom revolves around some bikes' ability to burn up the open road. Yet while high-horsepower motorcycles may be the norm these days, that wasn't always the case. The first production bike to ever exceed 200 horsepower was the 2006 Ducati Desmosedici RR, one of the rarest Ducati motorcycles ever built.

This was a major milestone in motorcycle history, with only 1,500 of the Desmosedici RR motorcycles available for purchase when the model first launched in 2007. This limited-production model was essentially a street-legal version of Ducati's MotoGP machine. The Desomsedici RR had a high-revving 989cc V4 engine that utilized technology developed from Ducati's Grand Prix program. This combination brought racing bike engineering directly onto public roads in a way that had not been seen before.

However, Kawasaki is credited as the manufacturer that pushed well past the 200 horsepower benchmark, thanks to its supercharged Ninja H2 lineup. Unlike the limited-production Ducati Desmosedici RR, the 2015 Ninja H2 was developed as a full-production street bike. Meanwhile, the track-only Ninja H2R demonstrated the full potential of the platform. This bike consistently exceeds 200 horsepower due to its use of forced induction, allowing it to deliver performance far beyond the limits of prior production motorcycles.