11 Nissan Models Are Done For - And Here's Why

Nissan has announced massive changes to its product lineup, eliminating 11 models as it restructures its vehicles into "families" that share powertrains, platforms, and software. Nissan hasn't yet confirmed which 11 models are being discontinued, but it intends to trim its 56-strong vehicle lineup down to 45 models. The carmaker is also planning to have AI technology in 90% of those vehicles, as it pushes its vision of what it calls "AI-Defined Vehicles."

The first family is "Heartbeat," which includes models that have shaped Nissan's identity. Think the Z and GT-R, both of which have confirmed next generations on the way. The latter will return in hybrid form by 2030. "Core" is the second family, consisting of vehicles focused on the carmaker's sustainability goals. These include its upcoming e-Power hybrid Rogue and a European-market Juke EV. Nissan intends to increase the production volume of these Core models by 30%. "Growth" models are aimed at expanding the brand, while "Partner" will consist of collaborative vehicles.

Nissan is joining other automakers in scaling back its American EV plans and will instead develop a new hybrid system to power upcoming body-on-frame vehicles such as the Xterra and Frontier. This shift in strategy is part of Nissan's goal of selling 1 million units per year in the U.S. by 2030 — a significant increase from the 926,153 units it sold in 2025. The U.S. is one of the three main markets Nissan intends to focus on, with the other two being Japan and China.