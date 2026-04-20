This California City Has The Safest Roads In The State

When you think of California's roads, you probably think of the crowded highways and unfixed potholes. However, there are some cities in the Golden State with relatively safe roads. A study by DK Law found that Cerritos has the safest roads in California using data gathered by the California Office of Traffic Safety. While it's a relatively big city — there are around 48,000 residents — there haven't been as many crashes and DUIs as other cities in the study.

Despite being a suburb within Los Angeles County, there were only 166 total crash victims in 2023. Six of these crashes involved pedestrians and six involved bicyclists. Alcohol was involved in two incidents. If you compare this with Los Angeles itself, it's quite jarring. LA had 8,116 fatal crashes in 2023, 1,508 including alcohol, 1,432 including pedestrians, and 393 including cyclists. Of course, LA also has over 3.8 million residents and a lot more vehicles on the road.