This California City Has The Safest Roads In The State
When you think of California's roads, you probably think of the crowded highways and unfixed potholes. However, there are some cities in the Golden State with relatively safe roads. A study by DK Law found that Cerritos has the safest roads in California using data gathered by the California Office of Traffic Safety. While it's a relatively big city — there are around 48,000 residents — there haven't been as many crashes and DUIs as other cities in the study.
Despite being a suburb within Los Angeles County, there were only 166 total crash victims in 2023. Six of these crashes involved pedestrians and six involved bicyclists. Alcohol was involved in two incidents. If you compare this with Los Angeles itself, it's quite jarring. LA had 8,116 fatal crashes in 2023, 1,508 including alcohol, 1,432 including pedestrians, and 393 including cyclists. Of course, LA also has over 3.8 million residents and a lot more vehicles on the road.
The most unsafe U.S. city to drive in may surprise you
While driving in California traffic may not necessarily be safe (depending what city you're in), this is not the riskiest state to drive in. After studying trends from insurance claims, Allstate found that Boston, Massachusetts has the most traffic accidents. The study found that drivers in Boston are 244% more likely to crash compared to the national average.
However, Los Angeles County wasn't safe in this study either. While seven of the 10 cities with the highest collision rates were in the Northeast, the other three were Los Angeles, Glendale, and Oakland, California. Los Angeles has created such a reputation for itself that visitors are often afraid to try driving there. Your best bet is avoiding rush hour, which is typically weekday mornings from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and in the evening 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you find yourself stuck in a traffic jam, try using back roads to avoid the highway.